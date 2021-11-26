  1. home
Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Cases

By Ned Kelly, November 26, 2021

Three local COVID-19 cases were reported by the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday, reports Shine.

The first, a resident of Xiamen City in Fujian Province, traveled from Xiamen to Beijing on November 12 and arrived in Shanghai on November 15. The second and third are Shanghai residents who live in Pudong New Area and Qingpu District respectively.

The three cases are friends, and are all females in their 30s who had been fully vaccinated. They were detected when one of the three showed symptoms and went to a fever clinic.

Three residential complexes – Xiangmei Garden complex on Jinxiu Lu in Pudong, Xiangzhangyuan complex on Haiyang Lu in Pudong, and Xijiao Jinlu complex on Yewen Lu in Qingpu – have been classified as medium-risk areas.

The complexes are now under lockdown, and shelves and tents have been put up for delivery packages and nucleic acid tests.

Ruijin, Tongji and Zhongshan hospitals downtown, Hongqiao Branch of Huashan Hospital, Putuo District People's Hospital and Minhang District Central Hospital are all also under lockdown for medical screening.

As of Friday morning, 182 close contacts of the cases had been tracked down, and are now under medical observation.

In response to the cases, a total of 55,278 people had been tested by Friday morning, all of which were negative.

A total of 1,260 environmental samples had been collected at related sites, with 29 positive – all from the residence of the first patient. The rest were negative.

The three cases had also traveled to Suzhou together from November 19-21. Some tourist spots in Suzhou, including Luzhi water town, Xishan Mountain, Zijin Temple in Dongshan Mountain and the Museum of Wu, have been closed as a precaution.

China has identified one high-risk and 16 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

