Top 10 To Do in Sanya: Thanksgiving Buffets & Christmas Lights

TO GO: THANKSGIVING



Autograph Collection Sanya Shanhaitian Hotel





Image via Autograph Collection Sanya Shanhaitian Hotel



Autograph's Reef Bar buffet never disappoints, so we expect that this special will be sure to delight your friends and family. My family has often come here for special celebrations, including our 11th anniversary dinner a few years back. We highly recommend it for gut-busting occasions.



Thurs Nov 25, 6-9.30pm; RMB268 per person, children under 6 years of age are free. More information and to buy click here. Autograph.

Pullman Oceanview Sanya Bay Resort



Image via Pullman Oceanview Sanya Bay Resort



If you want crabs and turkey for Thanksgiving, show up at the Pullman in Sanya Bay for a buffet that includes beer and red and white wine as part of the fee. Along with crab and roasted turkey, the buffet will have steak, chicken, sashimi, shrimp, snails, fruit, salad and exquisite desserts.



Thurs Nov 25, 6.30-10pm; RMB278 per person. Ticket includes the free entry of a child under 5 years of age. For more information or to buy click here. Pullman Oceanview Sanya Bay Resort.



Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay



You'll really spoil yourself and your family with whole turkey set meal. Along with the whole turkey roasted with Brussels Sprouts (yum!), you'll also enjoy roasted pumpkin with honey and baby potatoes with herbs. Sauteed finger carrots in butter, slow roasted cherry tomatoes, red wine cranberry sauce and cranberry apple pie all sound divine. They also have a set meal that comes out to be slightly cheaper for two but with a completely different meal (RMB428 per person). The turkey set meal is priced at RMB1,288 for the whole set, meaning a family of 5 or group of friends will come out on top with the whole turkey set.



Thurs Nov 25, Noon-9.30pm; RMB1,288 per set. For more information click here. Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay.



Ziyue Conifer Hotel

In the middle of Sanya take your time to load up your plate at a Thanksgiving Day Buffet Dinner that includes roasted turkey, salmon sashimi, sushi, wine, beer, seafood hotpot, Hainan beef and plenty of desserts. There's a deal on dianping now for RMB148 per two people. At the door you'd pay RMB218, so search for 感恩节 on dianping to find this deal or join the events group and we'll share the link.



Thurs Nov 25, 5.30-9.30pm; RMB148 for two. Ziyue Conifer Hotel.

Corners Deli





Image via Corners Deli

Corner Deli has outdone themselves with this great deal of RMB99 per kg for turkey. In the past it's been hard to find a good deal on this seasonal meat, so snap up a bird before they're gone. If you'd rather go to a buffet this year, at least you can freeze it until Christmas celebrations.



Daily until Sun Nov 28, 10am-10pm; RMB99 per kg. For more information click here. Corners Deli.



TO DO



November 26: Salsa at Blue Moon



Salsa in the sunset while you listen to original music by Hector Palacios, a Sanya-based performer. Stay for the after party at 10pm.



Fri Nov 26, 6-10pm; Free. Blue Moon.



November 27: In The Dark We Dance

Sat Nov 27, 7pm-late; Free. FreeGen.

November 28: Just Go Beach Party

Join the staff at Mojo for a fun and exciting party on the beach. There's time for SUP (20 minutes per person), boxing, Zumba and barbecue.



Sun Nov 28, 3-7pm; RMB68 early bird, RMB98 pre-door, RMB118 at the door. Scan the QR code for more information or contact Arnie (18976383492). Gravity Surfing Bar for Mojo Fitness.

November 28: Neon Painting Workshop



Return to FreeGen after their glowing party for a cool neon workshop by the beach.



Sun Nov 28, 7pm; Scan the QR Code for more information. FreeGen.

November 30: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony



Image via Crowne Plaza Sanya City Center



Free to attend and a great way to start off the Christmas season!



Tues Nov 30, 6-7pm; Free. More information here. Crowne Plaza Sanya City Center.



[Cover image via Pexels]



