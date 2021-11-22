Christmas Cooking Made Simple with Breakfast Champion Sets

Christmas is all about celebrating with loved ones, gift giving and holiday cheer, but that can sometimes be clouded by the actual mafan of planning and cooking. Well good news, as Breakfast Champion is here to offer a Christmas made simple, so you can focus on the real crux of the holiday – relaxing, eating and drinking with friends and family.

Christmas Convenience Packs

To make your Christmas just like it is at home (if your home happens to be the UK), Breakfast Champion has put together a The Convenience Christmas Pack (RMB899/4 people, RMB1,379/8 people, RMB1,799/12 people) that covers all the bases, and adds in a little something extra for the trimmings.

One pack includes:

Sliced Turkey Breast and Leg

Sliced British Pork

Thanksgiving Ham and Stuffing

Cocktail Cumberland Sausages

British Pork Streaky Bacon

Sage and Onion Sausage Meat

Colman’s Cranberry Sauce

Green Bean Casserole

Honey Roasted Carrots and Garden Vegetables

Tomato or Pumpkin Soup

Mashed Sweet Potatoes or Mashed Potatoes

Start with a classic Christmas appetizer or snack by curling those bacon slices around the Cumberland sausages to make pigs in a blankets. Simply pop them in the oven and watch as that bacon sizzles and pops to form a crunchy layer surrounding the juicy sausages.

Move on to the main course by rolling the Sage and Onion Sausage meat in meatballs – or get fancy with the breadcrumbs and go for some stuffing.

Another savory side dish to compliment the main event, the Honey Roasted Carrots and Garden Vegetables are so versatile, they can simply be heated in the microwave, or pop them in the oven for a little extra roasted char.

The Mashed Potatoes and the Green Bean Casserole can also both be heated in the microwave or in a pan on the stovetop, and served luscious and warm with an extra dollop of butter.

Similarly, the soup can be warmed on the stove or in the microwave, because nothing goes better with cold weather than creamy pumpkin or tomato soup.

The main meat – ready-prepared sliced turkey, sliced British pork, Thanksgiving ham and gravy – is pre-cooked, so taking it that extra 10% to cross the finish line is as easy as.

Merely take the individual portions of turkey, stuffing and ham out of the plastic, put them in a pan with a bit of water (or cider, if you so fancy) and cover it with tinfoil, creating a meat tent of sorts – to keep it moist and seal in all the juices as you re-heat the meat.

Place the pan in the oven for 25-30 minutes at 160°C and voila, you’ve got yourself a Christmas feast for four that even works for households with smaller toaster ovens.

No oven?

No problem. You can also steam or boil the meat in the bag to warm them for the meal. To check for doneness, insert a digital cooking thermometer into the thickest part of the meat. The temperature should be about 75°C when done.

Other Meal Sets

If you feel like flexing your chef muscle more than the Convenience Christmas Pack allows, Breakfast Champion also offers alternative roasting joints, like Aussie Apricot and Rosemary Stuffed Lamb Belly (RMB288), Aussie Veal Topside (RMB288), Great British Stuffed Pork Belly Roasting Joint (RMB288) and Stuffed Duck Breast with Raisins, Cloves and Orange (RMB288), among others.

There are also numerous other meal sets to fill your wildest holiday desires. From the China Proof Pack to the Works Pack, there are options for anything from ‘I want the perfect Christmas dinner for two that involves zero work’ to ‘I am having an epic day-long feast of a gathering for my sixteen closest friends.’

Additional Christmas favorites are available as add-ons, like flaky Grandma Wild’s Luxury Deep Filled Brandy Mincemeat Pies (RMB68/6 pies) – perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Seasonal desserts and sweets are also locked in, with offerings like freshly-baked Pumpkin Pie (RMB78), Cadbury Snowy Fingers (RMB45), Bird’s Traditional Custard (RMB38), Terry’s Chocolate Orange (RMB42) and Cole’s Classic Christmas Pudding (RMB128).

To order up your Christmas Sets (just in time for the holiday season) follow Breakfast Champion’s Official WeChat by scanning the QR code.

[All images by Sophie Steiner/That's]

