  1. home
  2. Articles

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, November 22, 2021

0 0

5-Star Resort Luxury Qiandaohu Lakeside Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Stunning Xianhua Mountain & Luxurious Hot Spring Resort

Xianhua-Mountain.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Only three hours drive from downtown Shanghai you'll find the small town of Pujiang, with its history stretching back 1,800 years and picturesque mountains, lakes and heritage parks located at the foot of Xianhua Mountain, within a peninsula surrounded by rivers. It is also home to the Pujiang Xianhua Dangong International Resort Hotel, a baroque-style castle full of splendor, located between mountains and rivers, and offering all kinds of comforts and luxury. Hike the Maling Trail, one of the most beautiful forest trails in China; enjoy the hot springs at the resort; visit Xinguang Ancient Village; enjoy the incomparable views of Xianhua Mountain, hidden in a sea of clouds all year round.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival

Harbin.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Shuangshan Island

Shuangshan.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the Yangtze River, and only a two hours ride from downtown Shanghai, Shuangshan Island remains undiscovered to most and rarely visited. Spend a weekend in a small hot spring resort on the island, exploring nature and enjoying an outdoor BBQ party, and of course soaking in the revitalizing hot pools.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang

 795632931.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China. This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogo Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Trailer Hotel Hot Spring Retreat

Trailer-Hotel.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at a trailer hotel, where a lazy and relaxing weekend retreat awaits. Decompress in mini hot spring pools, have some BBQ and do as little as you like!

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Guangxi Secret Wonderland Tour

551773209.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

In addition to Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border; grand underground cave system; other-worldly villages; and the country’s largest volcanic island.

For More Information Click Here

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

IMG_9808.jpgImage by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

China Travel Deals Travel Guide Travel China

more news

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

Here’s How to Fix That Big WeChat Pay Issue

WeChat Pay Seems To Be Unfrozen (For Now)

Education Webinar: A Strong Reader is a Strong Thinker

Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

T’ang Court at The Langham Awarded One Michelin Star

T’ang Court at The Langham Awarded One Michelin Star

Haikou Coffee Talks: More Pros than Cons at Milli Coffee Guomao

Haikou Coffee Talks: More Pros than Cons at Milli Coffee Guomao

10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Stargazing, Fabric Frogs & More

10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Stargazing, Fabric Frogs & More

Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2021

Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2021

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives