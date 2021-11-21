T’ang Court at The Langham Awarded One Michelin Star

T’ang Court at the Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, has been announced a Michelin One-star Restaurant in the sixth edition of Michelin Guide Shanghai.

Since its opening, T’ang Court has adhered to high standards of classic Cantonese cuisine and meticulous and exceptional service. Diners enjoy an exquisite menu featuring premium ingredients selected for their freshness, seasonality and well-being qualities.

Chinese Executive Chef Tony Su said: "Cantonese cuisine seems simple, but in fact, it has very stringent requirements on materials, procedures, time and temperature. I am happy to see Michelin’s recognition, I would like to thank the culinary team and the service team for their all-out efforts."

The restaurant is located on the fifth floor of the hotel. Unlike the modern and fashionable lobby, T’ang Court shows a Chinese atmosphere of calm and introverted.

The naming and creativity of T’ang Court is originated from the prosperous Tang Dynasty in Chinese history, with nine luxurious private rooms and elegant lobby area. The private rooms are named after several kinds of precious trees and have panoramic views of bustling Xintiandi.

The lobby area, featuring only six tables, is full of artistic flavor, with the works of Qu Guangci displayed.

T’ang Court strives to present classic Cantonese cuisine and the simple philosophy hidden behind the cuisine: sticking to the classics that stands the test of time.

This precisely reflects the constant classic and elegant way of life that Langham Hotel has inherited over the past 156 years.



Tony Su, Chinese Executive Chef of The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi



T’ang Court Service Team (Menswear sponsored by FullMonty)



T’ang Court Culinary Team





T’ang Court Recommendation: Sautéed king prawn and egg white topped with crab meat and crab roe



T’ang Court Recommendation: Steamed grouper dumpling with matsutake mushroom



T’ang Court a la carte area



The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

As the flagship hotel of the Langham Hotels & Resorts in China, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi lies in the well-known fashion and leisure district of Shanghai, close to the Huaihai Road shopping street, surrounded by luxury boutiques, trendy international restaurants, popular bars and historical Shanghai architecture while having easy access to transportation.

Blending old-world charm with modern amenities, the 28-storey hotel offers 357 elegant rooms, 41 of which are suites, creating an enchanting luxury experience.

The hotel features the signature Michelin restaurant T’ang Court, the all-day international restaurant Cachet, the Lobby Lounge that serves Langham's signature afternoon tea and the outdoor terrace Al Fresco for evening drinks.

Guests can also indulge in treatments at Chuan Spa, which features a philosophy of traditional Chinese medicine, or pamper themselves in the indoor pool and 24-hour gym. 2 modern and high-ceiling grand ballrooms and additional 6 large meeting room spaces can be tailored to high-level events and meetings.

Langham Hotels & Resorts



The Langham Hotels & Resorts is the perfect blend of modern sophistication and classic glamour, known for its exclusive pink elements, attentive service, contemporary art collection and award-winning culinary choices.

Since the opening of The Langham, London in 1865, the brand has continued its distinctive British heritage, creating exceptional stays for guests in London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hefei, Haikou, Ningbo, Haining, Xiamen and Changsha.

[All images courtesy of The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi]