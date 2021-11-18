  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

By Ned Kelly, November 18, 2021

0 0

Okay, okay, some sensitive souls did notice. 

But the general – and we say entirely admirable – Shanghai response to yesterday's earthquake was a resounding... meh.

The details: at 1.54pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 17, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the Yellow Sea off neighboring Jiangsu Province. The epicenter was monitored at 33.50 degrees north latitude and 121.19 degrees east longitude, with a focal depth of 17 kilometers. 

The fact it struck in the Yellow Sea makes it a seaquake rather than an earthquake, which sounds cool. So we have that.

Some Shanghai residents reported that they felt dizziness, a slight trembling and buildings shaking, and those working in taller office buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or loss of property.

People also took to WeChat moments to share their experiences. But, in terms of earth-moving social media events, it wasn't up there with, say, WeChat Pay suddenly being frozen.

READ MORE: With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

It is not the first time Shanghai has been shaken by seismic activity; back in July 2014, two earthquakes struck in the space of a month, the first with a magnitude of 2.0 and the second of 1.3.

READ MORE: Shanghai 'Rocked' by Second Earthquake in a Month

A quick, yet thoroughly scientific search on Google – which took us to a site called sciencedirect.com, no less – came back with this:

"In general, the seismic hazard of Shanghai is low to medium, with a PGA value of 25 cm s−2 for a 90% probability of non-exceedance in 50 years."

That sounds reassuring, right? Non-exceedance is surely a good thing. We're choosing to take it that way.

Sleep easy, Shanghai.

Earthquake

more news

3 Dead and 100 Injured After Earthquake Hits Sichuan

3 Dead and 100 Injured After Earthquake Hits Sichuan

The China Earthquake Networks Center reported the epicenter of the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers in the early morning.

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

On February 4, 1975, Chinese authorities claim to be the first to successfully predict an earthquake.

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Statistics released in 2010 show at least 273,400 were killed by the earthquake in Gansu, with Haiyuan losing 73,604 people, nearly half of the county’s entire population.

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South China, 1 Dead

Two earthquakes hit Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region this morning.

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South China

Tremors were reportedly felt by residents in multiple cities in the surrounding area of where the earthquake took place.

Guangzhou Hit with 2nd Earthquake in Less than a Month

This is the second earthquake to occur in Zengcheng District this month, and the fourth to hit Guangzhou since May.

Did You Feel It? Earthquake Strikes Guangzhou

According to China’s Earthquake Administration, the quake’s epicenter occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers.

At Least 12 Dead After Strong Earthquake in Sichuan Province

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck in the Southwest province of Sichuan at 10.55pm on July 17 has killed at least 12 people and left more than 100 people injured.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Day in History: China’s First KFC Opens by Tiananmen Square

This Day in History: Shanghai's Trams and Trolley Systems

This Day in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

Top 10 To Do In Sanya This Week: Wakesurfing, Parties & More

Top 10 To Do In Sanya This Week: Wakesurfing, Parties & More

WeChat Pay Seems To Be Unfrozen (For Now)

WeChat Pay Seems To Be Unfrozen (For Now)

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

Don’t Miss National Surf Coach and APuff Delights at In Hainan Talk

Don’t Miss National Surf Coach and APuff Delights at In Hainan Talk

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives