  1. home
  2. Articles

Top 10 To Do In Sanya This Week: Wakesurfing, Parties & More

By Vanessa Jencks, November 18, 2021

0 0

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

WechatIMG72.jpeg

To get the location pins for any of the events or places to go, find this article on WeChat by following That’s Sanya.

TO DO

November 20: Party at Blue Moon

This highly anticipated party will be talked about for the rest of the year. DJ Carrara has changed spots from Solar and will be bringing us an amazing set a lot closer to home for many expats in Sanya. The location is beautiful, easy to get to and away from a lot of the drama of the rest of the city. Additionally, the giveaway is a smash, with the grand prize being a chance to win an awesome wake surf lesson from Frontside. Watch more about them below (VPN off):


Blue Moon has a clear upscale vibe more appropriate for professionals who like to dance, wakesurf and enjoy island life. Don't be one of the few Sanya expats who don't attend this party.

Sat Nov 20, 6pm-late; Free. Blue Moon. See listing.

November 18: Say Goodbye


Screengrab via WeChat

Meat Marius and his lovely wife are leaving Sanya! Tonight is your last chance to say goodbye and thank Marius for all of the many cuts he's supplied you with this year. Both Marius and Elize have been a huge part of the Sanya community, helping their friends in many innumberable ways, putting on a braai at SHouse, painting at their home, big birthday parties for their friends and teaching Afrikaans at this year's language mixer. Sanya is losing a star couple! They'll be having their last supper in Sanya at Dolphin, so be sure to stop by to express your love. Ons is lief vir julle albei! (We love you both!)

Thurs Nov 18, 7pm; Free. Dolphin. See listing.

November 20: The Godfather Theme Party

WechatIMG682.jpeg

All you gals and gangsters will find a classic gritty atmosphere at FreeGen this coming Saturday. If dressing to the nines is your thing, this is the party to attend.

Sat Nov 20, 7pm-late; Free. FreeGen. See listing.

November 21: Happy Hour Art Workshop

WechatIMG71.jpeg

Happy Hour Art Workshop has found a new home at FreeGen, where you'll sip and dip next to the ocean. With tasty food, drinks, a cute lounge area and fun instructor, Jewels Skye and FreeGen make a perfect combo.

Sun Nov 21, 7pm; scan QR code for price info. FreeGen. See listing.

November 20: Singing Countdown

Lin appeared on “The Voice of China” and thoroughly impressed audiences with his style, which reminds us of an Amos Lee kind of folk rock but with Chinese style instead of a Southern US one.

Sat Nov 20, 8pm-Midnight; Pricing and RSVP by tel. 17848165397. 100% Live House See listing.

TO GO

Fitness: Wake Surf at Frontside

Image via Frontside

Right now Frontside Club has a Special Party & Surfing combo deal for the month of November. Starting from Nov 20, spend RMB599 per person to get 3 hours of wake surfing. You’ll get a free cocktail at Blue Moon’s nightly weekend parties (Friday-Sunday, 9pm-2am). Along with the wake surfing and cocktail, this package price includes 2 photos of you in action and boat sharing is limited to six people per boat, so you can meet new friends in a small group environment to party with after you learn new skills.

Daily, 9am-10.30pm; Frontside on Blue Moon's second floor. See listing.

Fun: Play Pool at New Dolphin

Image via Dianping

All of your friends will be asking if you've been to new Dolphin yet, so cross it off your list and go before you're the last one to grab a pint or play pool. Check out more information about the new location here.

Daily, 11am-2.30pm, 5-10pm; Dolphin. See listing.

Trip: Fall Foliage in Wuzhishan

WechatIMG75.jpeg

Image via HiHainan credit to Yun Guojun/ HiNews & New Hainan App

WechatIMG76.jpeg

Image via HiHainan credit to Yun Guojun/ HiNews & New Hainan App

You may have seen the article by HiHainan about the fall colors in Wuzhishan area being passed around the many Sanya WeChat groups. We highly recommend renting a car from Qiqi for as little as RMB120 per day to take a trip up to see all of the leaves. She's kind, professional and speaks English. You can opt to pick up the car or have it dropped off to you for a bit extra of a fee.

Daily, 9am-5pm; RMB120 and up per day, deposit necessary. WeChat: wangqi775908. Central Sanya.

Ethnic Eats: Mongolian Food

Images via Dianping

Recommended by a local Sanya expat for its atmosphere rather than food, Agita is a cute little find in the northern part of Sanya.

You'll dine on Mongolian dishes in a yurt and be served by wait staff in costumes.

WechatIMG92.jpeg

The yurts are on a property carved out by a river and small pond, so some open air tables are next to the water.

Daily, 11am-10pm; Ahgita Restaurant. See listing.

‘Sightseeing’: Mock Versailles Palace

WechatIMG86.jpeg

Image via Dianping

Prank your uneducated friends by posting photos of “traveling in Europe” or simply revel in the history of Trump’s mark on Sanya when he brought his infamous beauty competition to Hainan's coast and the Beauty Crown Grand Tree Hotels sprung up. Whatever story slant you choose, make plenty of fun photos for a cheap and easy way to have fun.

Daily, 9am-9pm; Free. Sistine Artistic Promenade. See listing.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com:

[Cover image courtesy of Frontside]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg




Sanya wakeboarding

more news

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

If you’ve ever had a conversation about where is a must-see, must-do or must-eat for Sanya, no doubt you’ve heard of Dolphin.

Top 10 Things To Do In Sanya This Weekend: Hot Air Balloons & More

Top 10 Things To Do In Sanya This Weekend: Hot Air Balloons & More

Though we don't get changing leaves, we too can enjoy the chilly air and fun of fall.

14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

Chill out this weekend before the work week starts back up again.

Three Thai Ladies and Sanya’s Fave Homestyle Food at Dolphin

If your food plans fall through, you’re bound to end up at Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill in Sanya.

27 Sanya Halloween Events & More

Get out and have some spooky fun!

Delicious Lasagna and Spinach Pizza at Halal Pizza Republica in Sanya

Another pizza place has popped up with plenty of different dishes to boot.

New Serbia-Sanya Business Service Point Creates International Opportunity

The Serbia service point will be the first national service to settle in the new Sanya exchange center.

27 Sanya Events to Spice Up Your Weekend

From cat costumes to concerts, there’s plenty to do in Sanya.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Day in History: China’s First KFC Opens by Tiananmen Square

This Day in History: Shanghai's Trams and Trolley Systems

This Day in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

Top 10 To Do In Sanya This Week: Wakesurfing, Parties & More

Top 10 To Do In Sanya This Week: Wakesurfing, Parties & More

WeChat Pay Seems To Be Unfrozen (For Now)

WeChat Pay Seems To Be Unfrozen (For Now)

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

Don’t Miss National Surf Coach and APuff Delights at In Hainan Talk

Don’t Miss National Surf Coach and APuff Delights at In Hainan Talk

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives