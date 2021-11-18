Top 10 To Do In Sanya This Week: Wakesurfing, Parties & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

TO DO



November 20: Party at Blue Moon



This highly anticipated party will be talked about for the rest of the year. DJ Carrara has changed spots from Solar and will be bringing us an amazing set a lot closer to home for many expats in Sanya. The location is beautiful, easy to get to and away from a lot of the drama of the rest of the city. Additionally, the giveaway is a smash, with the grand prize being a chance to win an awesome wake surf lesson from Frontside. Watch more about them below (VPN off):







Blue Moon has a clear upscale vibe more appropriate for professionals who like to dance, wakesurf and enjoy island life. Don't be one of the few Sanya expats who don't attend this party.

Sat Nov 20, 6pm-late; Free. Blue Moon. See listing.

November 18: Say Goodbye



Screengrab via WeChat



Meat Marius and his lovely wife are leaving Sanya! Tonight is your last chance to say goodbye and thank Marius for all of the many cuts he's supplied you with this year. Both Marius and Elize have been a huge part of the Sanya community, helping their friends in many innumberable ways, putting on a braai at SHouse, painting at their home, big birthday parties for their friends and teaching Afrikaans at this year's language mixer. Sanya is losing a star couple! They'll be having their last supper in Sanya at Dolphin, so be sure to stop by to express your love. Ons is lief vir julle albei! (We love you both!)



Thurs Nov 18, 7pm; Free. Dolphin. See listing.

November 20: The Godfather Theme Party



All you gals and gangsters will find a classic gritty atmosphere at FreeGen this coming Saturday. If dressing to the nines is your thing, this is the party to attend.



Sat Nov 20, 7pm-late; Free. FreeGen. See listing.

November 21: Happy Hour Art Workshop



Happy Hour Art Workshop has found a new home at FreeGen, where you'll sip and dip next to the ocean. With tasty food, drinks, a cute lounge area and fun instructor, Jewels Skye and FreeGen make a perfect combo.



Sun Nov 21, 7pm; scan QR code for price info. FreeGen. See listing.

November 20: Singing Countdown



Lin appeared on “The Voice of China” and thoroughly impressed audiences with his style, which reminds us of an Amos Lee kind of folk rock but with Chinese style instead of a Southern US one.



Sat Nov 20, 8pm-Midnight; Pricing and RSVP by tel. 17848165397. 100% Live House See listing.

TO GO



Fitness: Wake Surf at Frontside



Image via Frontside



Right now Frontside Club has a Special Party & Surfing combo deal for the month of November. Starting from Nov 20, spend RMB599 per person to get 3 hours of wake surfing. You’ll get a free cocktail at Blue Moon’s nightly weekend parties (Friday-Sunday, 9pm-2am). Along with the wake surfing and cocktail, this package price includes 2 photos of you in action and boat sharing is limited to six people per boat, so you can meet new friends in a small group environment to party with after you learn new skills.



Daily, 9am-10.30pm; Frontside on Blue Moon's second floor. See listing.

Fun: Play Pool at New Dolphin



Image via Dianping

All of your friends will be asking if you've been to new Dolphin yet, so cross it off your list and go before you're the last one to grab a pint or play pool. Check out more information about the new location here.



Daily, 11am-2.30pm, 5-10pm; Dolphin. See listing.

Trip: Fall Foliage in Wuzhishan



Image via HiHainan credit to Yun Guojun/ HiNews & New Hainan App



Image via HiHainan credit to Yun Guojun/ HiNews & New Hainan App

You may have seen the article by HiHainan about the fall colors in Wuzhishan area being passed around the many Sanya WeChat groups. We highly recommend renting a car from Qiqi for as little as RMB120 per day to take a trip up to see all of the leaves. She's kind, professional and speaks English. You can opt to pick up the car or have it dropped off to you for a bit extra of a fee.



Daily, 9am-5pm; RMB120 and up per day, deposit necessary. WeChat: wangqi775908. Central Sanya.



Ethnic Eats: Mongolian Food



Images via Dianping



Recommended by a local Sanya expat for its atmosphere rather than food, Agita is a cute little find in the northern part of Sanya.

You'll dine on Mongolian dishes in a yurt and be served by wait staff in costumes.

The yurts are on a property carved out by a river and small pond, so some open air tables are next to the water.



Daily, 11am-10pm; Ahgita Restaurant. See listing.

‘Sightseeing’: Mock Versailles Palace



Image via Dianping



Prank your uneducated friends by posting photos of “traveling in Europe” or simply revel in the history of Trump’s mark on Sanya when he brought his infamous beauty competition to Hainan's coast and the Beauty Crown Grand Tree Hotels sprung up. Whatever story slant you choose, make plenty of fun photos for a cheap and easy way to have fun.



Daily, 9am-9pm; Free. Sistine Artistic Promenade. See listing.



[Cover image courtesy of Frontside]



