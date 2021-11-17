WeChat Pay Seems To Be Unfrozen (For Now)

At the risk of tempting fate, it seems that the wrath of WeChat users up and down the land was heard, and WeChat Pay has been partially unfrozen.

What do we mean by 'partially unfrozen'?

From our own experiences, and plenty of anecdotal evidence beside, at some point this morning – once again, without an announcement as far as we can tell... thanks WeChat! – those of us whose bank name as registered with WeChat did not match our bank name as registered with our bank were suddenly allowed to transfer money again. But not withdraw money onto our cards.

Now, not that we now have trust issues with WeChat Pay or anything (we totally now have trust issues with WeChat Pay), but we'd advise those whose wallets were frozen to get the situation fixed like, right now, before they pull another fast one on us.

To do that, transfer your WeChat wallet balance to a (trusted) loved one / friend / colleague, and then these are the magic eight steps:

Transfer WeChat wallet balance to zero

Cancel all auto payments

Delete all linked bank cards

Cancel WeChat Pay in 'Payment Management'

Add WeChat Pay again

Verify ID*

Add bank card

You should then receive a text message code for verification, and then all will be well in the WeChat world once more.

*Your phone number and the spelling and order of your name must match exactly (including spacing) with your bank to link card(s).

Please also note, the process of cancelling WeChat Pay and adding it again will wipe your entire transaction history.

Oh, and don't forget to ask your (trusted) loved one / friend / colleague to send you your balance back!

Sheesh, that wasn't much fun...

