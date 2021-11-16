  1. home
  2. Articles

Here’s How to Fix That Big WeChat Pay Issue

By Ned Kelly, November 16, 2021

0 0

Woken up this morning to find your WeChat Pay will no longer work?

There has been a tightening up the verification requirements (thanks for giving us zero warning on this one, WeChat...), and many people have found themselves on the wrong side of said regulations.

WeChat.jpg

The major issue for most is that their bank name as registered with WeChat does not match their bank name as registered with their bank. And you cannot simply reset your bank name as registered with WeChat.

However, the good news is that, for many (but not all) there seems to be a fairly simple solution to the issue, by following the following eight steps.

WARNING: If you cannot do Step 1 – withdraw WeChat wallet balance to zero – do not cancel WeChat Pay, or you'll lose all the money in your WeChat wallet.

Okay, those eight steps are:

  • Withdraw WeChat wallet balance to zero (or as close to zero as you can)

  • Cancel all auto payments

  • Delete all linked bank cards

  • Cancel WeChat Pay in 'Payment Management'

  • Add WeChat Pay again

  • Verify ID

  • Add bank card*

  • You should then receive a text message code for verification, and then all will be well in the WeChat world once more.

*Your phone number and the spelling and order of your name must match exactly (including spacing) with your bank to link cards.

Please also note, the process of cancelling WeChat Pay and adding it again will wipe what money is left in your WeChat wallet and delete your entire transaction history.

Now, as for those who cannot withdraw their WeChat wallet to zero, they need to find a way to link to a bank card and account that matches their pre-existing bank name as registered with WeChat. 

So try digging out the old card you originally registered to WeChat with? (Nightmare, we know).

For those who cannot find that card / that card has expired / that bank account is now closed, the two banks we visited this morning both suggested opening a new bank account with the name (and passport number) that matches the pre-existing bank name as registered with WeChat. (Double nightmare, we know).

For those that are unable to do that... we have no solution as of yet. However, we find ourselves in that exact situation ourselves, so will be spending our days searching for the solution, and if we find it, then you, dear readers, will be the first to know.

[Images via WeChat]

WeChat Banking

more news

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

WeChat frustrates foreigners nationwide with abrupt Wallet freezes.

4 New WeChat Updates You Should Know

4 New WeChat Updates You Should Know

Helpful WeChat hacks.

How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

Keep track of storms' paths in real-time as they hit China.

Send Money to Strangers and Other New WeChat iOS Updates

The superapp upgrades once again.

How to Turn Off WeChat's Personalized Ads

If you're like us, you may find these ads a bit creepy and would like to limit WeChat's ability to monitor your interests.

Over 200 Million WeChat Users Limit Their Moments to 3 Days

You can learn a lot about someone by checking their WeChat Moments – and people are starting to notice.

WeChat Releases 6 New Emojis That Accurately Describe 2020

Which one's your favorite?

Shanghai Socialite Wannabes WeChat Group Exposed

Sharing second-hand Gucci pantyhose, why not?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Day in History: China’s First KFC Opens by Tiananmen Square

This Day in History: Shanghai's Trams and Trolley Systems

This Day in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Here’s How to Fix That Big WeChat Pay Issue

Here’s How to Fix That Big WeChat Pay Issue

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

Register for the SCIS Open House 2021

Register for the SCIS Open House 2021

Education Webinar: A Strong Reader is a Strong Thinker

Education Webinar: A Strong Reader is a Strong Thinker

2021 Run to Give, Run for a Dream

2021 Run to Give, Run for a Dream

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives