Register for the SCIS Open House 2021

Shanghai Community International School invites you to spend a morning with them and experience firsthand their warm and welcoming school community. Their open house is the perfect opportunity to discover what life is like as a student at SCIS.

Join the upcoming Open House day for the opportunity to:

Attend an introductory session by the SCIS academic leadership team

Gain a deeper understanding of the SCIS holistic and student-centered school program

Get answers to your questions that will help you find the perfect school for your child

25 Years of Commitment to the Community



With a 25-year legacy of cultivating global-minded, well-rounded and intellectually curious students, SCIS has served as an essential cornerstone in the lives of many.

As a fully authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum World School (PYP, MYP, & DP), SCIS is comprised of a diverse community of learners who take their shared mission to heart by working together to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring learners who contribute positively to their communities.

Holistic Education



The SCIS Mission is the foundation from which they support their holistic approach to education. SCIS utilize inquiry-based learning throughout a rigorous academic program, as well as expansive extra-curricular opportunities.

With a dedicated focus on student well-being, SCIS has established a welcoming atmosphere that creates the conditions for students to follow their passion for learning, all within a truly international context.

Discover the SCIS community for yourself – register today!

SCIS look forward to welcoming you and your family.

Shanghai Community International School

SCIS is a Nursery-Grade 12 International Baccalaureate World School representing over 65 nationalities from around the world.

Admissions Contact: +86 21 6261 4338; admissions@scis-china.org