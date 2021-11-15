  1. home
COVID-19 – Entering Beijing is About to Get Even More Difficult

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 15, 2021

An announcement at the 259th Press Conference on Pandemic Control by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality confirmed that entering the capital is about to get harder. 

This is due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the city which have been linked to areas outside Beijing. 

From midnight on November 17, everyone entering Beijing must have proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours, as well as a green Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝). 

However, for those entering Beijing from certain areas of Hebei province including Sanhe, Dachang, Xianghe, Gu'an and Zhuozhou (with the exception of Zhuozhou, Laishui county), the rules are slightly less strict, as reported by Bendibao.com – regarding the first entry into Beijing after the new rule is in place, travelers must have proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours. Thereafter, that same result is valid for entry into Beijing for 14 days. After 14 days, travelers must get a new negative test result. 

Those in other areas surrounding Beijing, notably Tianjin municipality, should double check the rules for entering Beijing before departure. 

Residents should not leave Beijing, unless absolutely necessary. Those who have 14-day travel history to counties in which there are one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 cannot return to Beijing. 

Furthermore, authorities have made new additional recommendations, as reported by Beijing Daily – those who have, within 14 days, visited counties in which there is an international land border should not enter Beijing, unless absolutely necessary. Similarly, those in Beijing should not travel to counties in which there is an international land border, unless absolutely necessary. 

Meanwhile, in more positive news, strict lockdowns in a number of Beijing residential communities have ended. As of press time, Beijing has three mid-risk areas, two of which are in Changping district, and one of which is in Haidian district. 

Mid- and high-risk areas remain in Hebei, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Henan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Gansu and Ningxia. 

Entering Beijing is unlikely to get easier anytime soon, as the current wave of COVID-19 continues to spread within China. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Beijing travel

