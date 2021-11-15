Jean Georges & Canton Table Are Awarded 1-Michelin Star Each in the 2022 Guide

At a press conference on November 12 at the Shanghai Xijiao State Guest Hotel, Michelin announced its 2022 picks for Shanghai in their sixth installment of the city's guide. Jean-Georges was awarded One Michelin star for the fifth consecutive year, while Canton Table was awarded One Michelin star for the second consecutive year.

Jean-Georges Shanghai, being world-famous chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s first eponymous restaurant outside of New York, offers diners an outstanding modern interpretation of French cuisine.

The restaurant has welcomed numerous guests for contemporary dining in Shanghai with inspired cuisine, an elaborate wine list, and meticulous service.

Constantly striving to challenge and reinvent itself, Jean-Georges Shanghai re-opened in April 2016 with brand new design including a main dining room, three private dining rooms, a bar lounge and a show kitchen.

Jean-Georges Shanghai has been awarded 2017 Michelin Recommended Restaurant and One Michelin Star in the 2018-2022 Michelin Guide Shanghai.

The contribution of Jean-Georges team is behind the success of being awarded One Star. With exquisite cuisine and sincere service, the team is constantly striving for a excellence quality to ensure that guests enjoy dining at Jean-Georges every day.

“It’s a great honor for Jean-Georges Shanghai to be rewarded once again with One Star in the Michelin Guide Shanghai, this accolade is in recognition of our team’s effort. I am very proud of the achievements that the Shanghai team has attained.” renowned Michelin starred chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten said.

Executive Chef Nikolai Grigorov said, “Throughout the year the entire team behind Jean-Georges Shanghai has strived for this recognition. Thank you everyone for making this possible.”

See listing for Jean-Georges.

Executive Chef Eason Man expressed his joy of receiving the award, “It is with great pride and honor to receive One Michelin Star for Canton Table from the Michelin Guide again. We will continue to strive for excellence in the future and are grateful for all of the hard work our team has contributed.”

Since opening in December 2017, the Cantonese restaurant Canton Table, located on the fifth floor of Shanghai’s famous fashion landmark Three on the Bund, has always been the pioneer of classic Cantonese cuisine in Shanghai, paying tribute to tradition, inheriting the essence of Cantonese cuisine, delicate cooking skills with creative ingenuity, and leading the culinary field to explore innovative ideas.

Canton Table has been awarded One Michelin Star in the 2021 & 2022 Michelin Guide Shanghai.

Chef Eason Man entered the world of Cantonese cuisine at an early age. More than 30 years of cooking experience has created the extensive culinary experience in Cantonese cuisine and knowledge of traditional cooking techniques. He has mastered the art of the fine knife works, longstanding cooking techniques, and delicate heat control skills.

Whether it is home-style cooking or sophisticated delicacies, all adhere to the best and extensive selections of high-quality fresh ingredients and to the traditional cooking skills. Time and sincerity are invested in detailed preparations of each dish, to retain the true flavor of all the delicious ingredients.

The wide variety of dishes is suitable for all occasions, whether it is a family or friends get-together or a business banquet. Canton Table's design is inspired by the glamour and elegance of 1920’s Shanghai Tan, and threaded with modern simplicity, connecting the two golden eras of this magnificent city.

Diners will experience the warmth and charm of traditional Hong Kong style in an elegant setting here in Shanghai.

See listing for Canton Table.

About Three on the Bund

Three on the Bund, formerly known as the 'Union Building,' is one of the “Outstanding Historical Buildings” recognized by Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

Built in 1916, it has a history stretching back over more than a century. It was the first steel-framed structure in Shanghai. The design is in Neo-Renaissance style with some Baroque details on the exterior.

Three on the Bund owner acquired the building in 1997, and appointed acclaimed American architect Michael Graves for the restoration project with the vision of reinstating the Bund's glory. In September 2004, Three on the Bund officially opened its doors to the public.

Today, Three on the Bund has become an iconic Bund Landmark, and Shanghai’s leading epicurean lifestyle destination, blending gastronomy, art, culture and music in an elegant, sophisticated gathering place for vibrant people and stimulating ideas.

It created and manages award-winning restaurants and bars, including 2017 Michelin Recommended Restaurant & 2018 - 2022 One Michelin Star Restaurant Jean-Georges, 2021-2022 One Michelin Star Restaurant Canton Table, 2017-2022 Michelin Recommended Restaurant POP and Mercato and the Cupola.

In addition, Shanghai Gallery of Art is also a hot place to go in the building.

See listing for Three on the Bund.

[All images courtesy of Three on the Bund]

