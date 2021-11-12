  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing: COVID-19 Breath Test Generates Fast, Painless Results

By Vanessa Jencks, November 12, 2021

0 0

The future of COVID-19 health screenings at airports and large events may look very different if Chinese researchers continue to be successful with a new breath test. Patients exhale into a bag for 30 seconds then results are produced in a mere 5 to 10 minutes.

Global Times announced in late October that the breath test was being developed by a team under Yao Maosheng, a professor at the College of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at Peking University, and had achieved 91 to 100% accuracy in detecting COVID-19 infection.  

Together with the Laboratory of Environmental Simulation and Pollution Control of Peking University and Chaoyang's CDC in Beijing, the study has thus far been conducted on a smaller scale with a mixture of 191 healthy people and patients with COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses. The test analyzes the exhalation samples based on an algorithm using 12 volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

When VOCs are used in the algorithm, COVID-19 has a kind of ‘fingerprint’ presented in patients, with the breath of COVID-19 patients showing higher propanol levels but lower levels of breath-borne acetone in comparison to the two other groups of the study.

READ MORE: UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

In other parts of the world, breathalyzer style of tools have had some measure of success, with one team of researchers in the US achieving 88% efficiency but failing to pass the standard set by molecular tests already approved by the FDA.   

  Singaporean company Breathonix has produced a 60-second test with 93 to 95% accuracy using a similar VOC analysis method as the Chinese research team. Breathonix has held trials in Dubai with a study involving 2,500 patients.

Both the Singaporean and Chinese tests are produced at significantly lower costs, with the Chinese test costing a low RMB10 and the Singaporean test costing between USD3.75 to 15 depending upon quantity purchased.   

Along with being invasive and time consuming, nose or throat swabbing tests cannot always accurately detect the virus. At other times they have resulted in false positives when the infection has already passed.

A paper released last year documented the German study of 12 autopsies and showed that though all of the COVID-19 patients had the virus in their lungs, only 9 out of the 12 had the virus in their throats. Throat swabs therefore could be limited in detection ability due to the viral spread specific to each individual.   

Switching to breath-analyzing tests may be the gateway to early detection of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infections, prevention of outbreaks and reduction of the public’s pain when testing.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

more news

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

As of November 22, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines will be accepted for entry from abroad into England.

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

Current situation claims another victim.

Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

A number of people have been arrested for attempting to enter Beijing while not adhering to COVID-19 rules.

PHOTOS: First Snow This Winter in Beijing – 23 Days Early?

The capital got its first batch of winter 2021-2022 snow over the weekend.

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

The city has finally announced on which date the central heating will be switched on.

COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

Train tickets to Beijing from a total of 23 areas and 123 stations are temporarily unavailable for purchase.

Shanghai Disneyland Closed Due to COVID-19 Positive Guest

The closure is due to a guest who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hangzhou on October 31.

Leaving Beijing? Take Note of These (Complicated) COVID-19 Rules

Recent COVID-19 cases mean a tightening of rules for leaving and (re-) entering the capital.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Day in History: The Chain-Smoking Socialite & the Panda

This Day in History: China’s First KFC Opens by Tiananmen Square

This Day in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Shanghai's Trams and Trolley Systems

This Day in History: Shanghai's Trams and Trolley Systems

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

Beijing: COVID-19 Breath Test Generates Fast, Painless Results

Beijing: COVID-19 Breath Test Generates Fast, Painless Results

Top 10 Events in Haikou This Week: Blues, Feeding Deer & More

Top 10 Events in Haikou This Week: Blues, Feeding Deer & More

Haikou Coffee Talks: Earliest Espresso with Milli Coffee Xiuying

Haikou Coffee Talks: Earliest Espresso with Milli Coffee Xiuying

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives