Top 10 Events in Haikou This Week: Blues, Feeding Deer & More

November 12-14: Hainan International Health Industry Expo

Fri-Sun Nov 12-14, 9am-5pm; Free. Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center.

November 13: Kashima Park Opening





A deer park in Haikou is celebrating it’s grand opening with tickets that include feeding deer and playing archery, presumably in a safe distance away from the deer.



Sat Nov 13, 9am-5pm; RMB40. Kashima Park.



November 13: Watercolor for Paws by Taisiia







Sat Nov 13, 11am; RMB130 per person. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Sweet Aroma.

November 13: Born for Blues Concert



Including the concert, there will be a lucky draw.



Sat Nov 13, 7pm; RMB80 presale, RMB100 on site. Children free. Haikou Container Market.



November 14: Liu Qiong Great Forum for Writers and Artists



This workshop will explore Chinese contemporary pop singing and structural design with Zhu Zian San Tan and senior music producer Feng Rui.



Sun Nov 14, 9.30pm; Free. Audio-visual Room of Hainan Provincial Library.



November 18: Interactive Magic Show



Thurs Nov 18, 8-9.30pm; RMB280-50 per person. Scan the QR code above to purchase. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.



Until November 28: Grocery DIY Schedule



Sun & Sat Until Nov 28, 2-5pm; RMB120-140. RSVP by joining the group. The Grocery.

Until December 8: Shanghai Wool Sweater Clothing Fair



Sort through and buy sweaters, leather goods, bedding and more from over 100 manufactures.



Daily, until Dec 8, 9am-6pm; Free. Haikou Gymnasium.



Fridays & Most Saturdays: DIY Flower Arrangement



With the exception of this coming Saturday, Rooted Design is hosting more DIY classes on Fridays and Saturdays. Saturdays have a special theme and require advanced reservation.



Fri & Sat, 4-5.15pm; Prices vary. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Rooted Design.

Fridays: African Drums & More Musical Jam Session



Tiny Concerts presents this jam session focused on sounds and music from Africa. The venue is small so attendees must reserve their spot ahead of time.



Fri Nov 12, 8.30-11.30pm; entry fee requires bringing beer to share. Venue is in Meilan district off of Xixili Commercial Street. WeChat ID: wangtong3644.

Executive Assistant at Hainan #1 Translation and overall bad-ass, Tyra Chen's experience as the mother of a troublesome 5 year old princess is part of why she's so good at keeping calm when handling frustrations like paperwork and bureaucracy.



[Cover image via Kashima Park]



