Top 10 Things To Do In Sanya This Weekend: Hot Air Balloons & More

TO DO



November 12: Back to the Future

Hookah Bar is infamous for its wild parties and wild music, so it’s likely that this Back to the Future party will be no different with go-go girls set to appear and discos for timeless music. We invite you to dress up according to the party theme for an extra fun time and to get into the mood.

Fri Nov 12, 11pm-5am; Free. Hookah Bar. See listing.

November 13: Henna Art Day

Break away from events surrounding parties and alcohol and instead invest in a different style of creativity with Henna Art Day at FreeGen. FreeGen is a sweet spot next to the beach at Dadonghai while the event organizer Liz is fun to hang out with. If you already know how to draw Henna and want to take a friend, RMB100 for authentic paste and tools is not a bad price.

Sat Nov 13, Noon-5pm; RMB100-300. FreeGen. See listing.

November 13: Party at the Pod



Generally a party Sanya residents should join at least once during a stint in the city, Party at the Pod is the Autograph’s signature party with DJs, sunsets, drinks and bikinis. This party happens every once in a while, so if you choose to go elsewhere, don’t let the fear of missing out cause you anxiety.

Sat Nov 13, 4-8pm; RMB200 for men, RMB100 for women. Autograph. See listing.

November 13-14: SUP Meetup



Image via db Sup Trainers



If you know where to rent a board (FreeGen) or you've got your own, join an informal SUP meetup with other water lovers this weekend in Xiaodonghai.

Sat & Sun Nov 13-14, morning; Free. Add WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more inforamtion. Xiaodonghai. See listing.

November 14: Thirsty Sunday



Ladies will enjoy free entry and a free cocktail at the Sky Lounge. Enjoy live music along with a discount on champagne and sparkling wine with snacks. Sky Lounge offers great views and the boardwalk along the famous Phoenix Island offers a great backdrop for a nighttime stroll.

Sun Nov 14, 8pm-Midnight; Free entry for women. Sky Lounge at Phoenix Island Resort. See listing.

TO GO



New Wine Bar: Dejavu



Image via Dianping



We have yet to get the chance to try Dejavu, a new wine bar and club based in the city center that also serves steak, fries, and other heavy indulgent Western styled food. We’ve been intrigued by the mood set from the high roof lights, high table and chairs and lines of convenience-store-style shelves of “come pick me” bottles of drinks, much like popular night clubs in Beijing.

Image via Dianping

Bartenders are still available for popular mix drinks like tequila sunrises and mojitos.

Daily, 7pm-4am; Dejavu Wine Bar. See listing.

Authentic Food: Mount Fuji Japanese Restaurant

Image via Dianping

Try sukiyaki at a genuinely authentic Japanese restaurant owned by one of Sanya’s Japanese expats. Sukiyaki is a traditional one pot meal cooked at the dinner table and originates from the Kansai region of Japan. This sukiyaki priced at RMB392 for 2 to 3 people will give you a taste of true Japanese food.

Daily, 11am-2.30pm, 5-10pm; Mount Fuji Japanese Restaurant. See listing.

Relaxation: Sanya Banling Hot Spring Center



Image via Sanya Banling Hot Spring Center Official WeChat Account



Image via Sanya Banling Hot Spring Center Official WeChat Account

Though other parts of Hainan are more famous for their hot baths and springs, you can still experience this within Sanya for much less travel time. Located just 18km away from Dadonghai, the Banling Hot Spring Center is a good option this weekend for families that want to play in water. Along with the hot baths, they have an outdoor children’s play area. It’s been rated as 4.8 stars by 1,600 people.

Image via Sanya Banling Hot Spring Center Official WeChat Account



Image via Sanya Banling Hot Spring Center Official WeChat Account

The hot springs are open from 9.30am to 7pm. Adult tickets are RMB138. Children under 1.2 are free. The ticket cost includes a locker, towels, shower, shampoo and gel. Hotel accommodations are available if you’d prefer to stay overnight.

Daily, 9.30am-7pm; RMB138 per adult, children under 1.2 meters are free. Banling Hot Spring Center. See listing.



Romance: Hot Air Balloon Ride



Image via Dianping



Plan an extra magical experience with a hot air balloon ride at sunrise or sunset before the air gets too chilly. At a price of RMB268 per person, you’ll spend between five to eight minutes at 30 to 50 meters in the air. At RMB368 per person, you’ll get 10 to 15 minutes and 100 meters in the air. We highly recommend this for couples starting their honeymoon or for marriage proposals, because even though it’s a ‘generic’ experience, it’s still incredibly romantic. Search on Dianping for 热气球 to purchase a ticket in Haitang Bay.

Daily, 9am-5pm; Sanya Number 1 Hot Air Balloon Club. See listing.

Fitness: Free Pickup Basketball



Image via Dianping



Play pickup for free and with a great sunset view at one of Sanya’s nicer basketball parks. Every day from 8-11am to 3-10pm you can join a free game of ball at Feiyang Basketball Park behind Hongzhou’s KFC. Make new sports friends and get fit for fall.

Daily, 8-11am, 3-10pm; Free. Feiyang Basketball Park. See listing.



