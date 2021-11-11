  1. home
  2. Articles

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 11, 2021

0 0

An announcement by the UK government on November 8 signaled their approval of China’s COVID-19 vaccines for those entering England from abroad. 

As of 4am on November 22, 2021, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines will be accepted for entry into England, according to the UK government’s Department for Transport. Other parts of the UK (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) may apply different entry rules.

The vaccines are not approved for local immunizations. 

The rules state that travelers must have had “a complete course of one of the (approved) vaccines at least 14 days before you arrive in England.” The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

However, as with most COVID-19-related news, things are not so simple. 

Read the small print on the UK government website and you will find a section entitled “Proof of vaccination.” 

If you’ve been vaccinated outside the UK, you need to provide proof of your vaccination with an official vaccine certificate.

Check the list beneath the subheading “Countries with an approved proof of vaccination and examples of proof required,” and you will find that, as of press time, the Chinese mainland is not on the list. 

What does this mean for those who have been fully vaccinated in China with Sinovac or Sinopharm, and want to enter the UK? Read the following:

“If you have proof of vaccination from a country or territory that is not on this list, or with a vaccine that is not listed, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated.”

UK-Approves-China-Vaccines.jpeg

Screengrab via GOV.UK

Travelers who are not qualified as fully vaccinated (including those vaccinated in the Chinese mainland) must follow all relevant rules implemented by the UK government regarding testing and home quarantine. 

The move follows a trend of countries opening up to international travel following border restrictions due to COVID-19. 

Australia recently announced that from November onwards, China’s Sinovac vaccine would be recognized for those entering the country. Meanwhile, the United States has approved both Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for entry. 

READ MORE: Will China Re-Open Its Border Once 80% of Population Vaccinated?

While getting vaccinated may be easy, the rules set out by the UK government suggest that proving your vaccination record may be a little trickier. 

On the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, a “digital pass via Smartphone application with QR code” is listed as acceptable proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Does this mean to enter the United States we can use a Chinese app which shows our vaccination records? We don’t know. 

What we do know is that if you’re traveling abroad, you should double check all the relevant rules before departure.

The complicated rules may not be so welcome. However, recognition of China’s COVID-19 vaccines for international travel by governments around the world is good news for expats in China looking to return home.  

Just another step in the long journey back to normality.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 United Kingdom Travel vaccine

more news

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

Current situation claims another victim.

Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

A number of people have been arrested for attempting to enter Beijing while not adhering to COVID-19 rules.

COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

Train tickets to Beijing from a total of 23 areas and 123 stations are temporarily unavailable for purchase.

Shanghai Disneyland Closed Due to COVID-19 Positive Guest

The closure is due to a guest who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hangzhou on October 31.

Leaving Beijing? Take Note of These (Complicated) COVID-19 Rules

Recent COVID-19 cases mean a tightening of rules for leaving and (re-) entering the capital.

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beijing's Changing district.

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

On October 19, a new COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing’s Fengtai district. Two communities are under lockdown.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

This Day in History: The Chain-Smoking Socialite & the Panda

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

'Life in North Korea' Photographer On the Human Face of the DPRK

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Top 10 Things To Do In Sanya This Weekend: Hot Air Balloons & More

Top 10 Things To Do In Sanya This Weekend: Hot Air Balloons & More

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

Double 11 Hotel Flash Sales: City Break or Yunnan Adventure?

Double 11 Hotel Flash Sales: City Break or Yunnan Adventure?

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives