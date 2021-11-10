Double 11 Hotel Flash Sales: City Break or Yunnan Adventure?

If you're looking for a winter getaway, then you want to check out these Double 11 deals.

Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless – can enjoy up to 50% off on suites with complimentary breakfast, and a 30% discount for basic room types. On top of this, Accor Plus members can enjoy an additional 10% discount.

With 140+ participating Accor hotels available on the sale, there is something for everyone, from high-end luxury brands like Raffles, luxury brands like Fairmont, Sofitel Legend and Sofitel, premium brands like MGallery, Pullman, Swissotel, Grand Mercure and midscale brands like Novotel, Mercure and more.

Now all that is left is to decide whether you'd like a Shanghai city break in the grandest hotel in the Far East, or explore the cultural richness of Yunnan.

Here's some options to help you decide...

Shanghai City Break

Fairmont Peace Hotel

Fairmont Peace Hotel, on Shanghai’s famous Bund and overlooking the Huangpu River, boasts a history that dates back to 1929 and overshadows that of any other hotel in the Far East.

Thoughtfully restored and reopened in 2010, this Shanghai legend lives on in timeless grandeur. Guests today enjoy a choice of 270 Art Deco inspired guestrooms and suites.

The famous Jazz Bar, Dragon Phoenix, is home to the world’s oldest Jazz band, and serves premium Shanghainese dishes; The Cathay Room offers elegant European cuisines with stunning views of the Bund and Pudong skylines; and Jasmine Lounge is famed for its legendary tea dance every fortnight.

From the exquisite décor to the impeccable service, Fairmont Peace Hotel is an icon of Shanghai; an extraordinary, luxurious lifestyle destination that offers every indulgence, and the perfect base from which to explore the city.



Yunnan Adventure

Sofitel Kunming

Indulge yourself in French luxury and local cuisine in Yunnan's largest and most exciting city. Located in the Central Business District of Kunming, Sofitel Kunming's 381 rooms and suites start on the 27th floor, making for uninterrupted views over Kunming's ever changing and colorful by night skyline.

Guest rooms feature cultural design elements, with Club Millésime Lounge access available for guests who want additional luxury.

Enjoy an interactive culinary experience in Kwee Zeen, dine at LAN Restaurant, experience authentic Yunnan specialties at Le Chinois or sip cocktails in the 219 meters high Voyage. Relax with a luxurious SOFITEL SPA therapy, energize at SOFITEL FITNESS or swim in the indoor pool.

DongFengYun Hotel Mi'Le-MGallery



Stunning DongFengYun Hotel Mi'Le-MGallery is situated in DongFengYun Art Village, a quaint hamlet comprised of vineyards, lavender fields and postmodern architecture. The hotel is heavily influenced by the village’s rich artistic atmosphere, as well as the MGallery brand’s unique sense of local story, nature and artisans.

The five buildings that make up the hotel unfurl like a kaleidoscope on the lakeside, complementing the hotel's elegant terraced lagoon pool to wonderfully dramatic effect alongside the surrounding natural scenery and art village.

A bowl-shaped “arrival pavilion” at the hotel entrance faces the sky and produces captivating echoes that instill each guest’s arrival with a touching sense of ritual. Ingenious designs, brilliant and diverse dining experiences and comprehensive state-of-the-art facilities all serve to enhance each guest’s stay.

DongFengYun Art Village, where the hotel is located, is an AAAA grade scenic area that integrates art and culture, eco-agriculture, and recreational experiences for health and wellbeing. Often compared to Provence in France, the region is 75% covered in water and greenery.

During summer, the vineyards form a sea of green as the scent of lavender drifts in. In the winter, light clouds float over paddy fields, surrounded by a gorgeous skyline of trees.

Renowned master architects from around the world were invited to create a combination of museums, art galleries and theaters that enhance the natural landscape with unique architecture that uses locally-sourced materials.

The result is a distinct and vibrant environment filled with stunning structures, and an art district that is capable of hosting art workshops, cultural exchanges, forums and performances, showcasing to the world the land’s raw vitality and creativity.

This story of Mi’Le is weaved throughout the design of the DongFengYun Hotel Mi'Le-MGallery.

Pullman Xishuangbanna

Combining lifestyle and design, Pullman Xishuangbanna is perfect for leisure guests and family gatherings. Infused with Dai customs and culture, including authentic Yunnan cuisine, the hotel offers a unique experience.

Each room features local design elements, yet with modern appliances. Enjoy a spacious room size and a private balcony with scenic park views. Relax poolside, where bubble parties and a campfire party bring guests together. The resort is in touch with nature and has an abundance of fresh air.

Xishuangbanna is also home to China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve; an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here.

PullmanXishuangbanna is the perfect base to explore Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden – China’s largest and most important – Wild Elephant Valley and more.

ALL – Accor Live Limitless

Accor believes that living a full life is not limited to memories made while on vacation, celebrating anniversaries or achieving milestones. Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program ALL – Accor Live Limitless is a companion for every little daily delight, as we understand that an accumulation of small jewel-like events adds up to a lifetime of treasured moments.

ALL is a way of living that encompasses a range of instances through singular accommodations, restaurants, bars, meetings, events and experiences, which gathers the diversified Accor brands and enhances their products, services and partnerships.

Through ALL, the most engaged members obtain meaningful experiences and rewards for work, play and life beyond hotel stays.