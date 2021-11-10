Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

The 2021 Shanghai Marathon has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation.

"Considering the severe pandemic situation, we decided to postpone the event. A new date will be announced later," organizers announced on Tuesday.

The event had been scheduled for Sunday, November 28, with some 18,000 runners having signed up for the race.

"Please understand that we have made preparations for the race just like all the runners," the organizers said. "The decision was made for the sake of the safety of all the runners and citizens. We hope to get your understanding."

They added that those athletes who had registered for the marathon, but are unable to compete at the hitherto undecided later date, can apply for a refund or register for next year's race.

[Cover image via shmarathon]