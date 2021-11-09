Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2021 Food & Drink Awards

It's that time of the year again, the time to recognize the Shanghai F&B industry with a big ol' party. That's right – it's time to submit your nominees for the 19th (Nineteenth!) Edition of the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards!

The That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious nights of the year for the Shanghai F&B community, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees.

From the finest cocktail bars and hippest cafes, to the most luxurious restaurants and favorite new eateries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more, and give them the credit they deserve.

Simply send an email to editor@thatsmags.com before November 13 with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.

Here's a video and photos from last year's event at Bar Rouge, followed by this year's categories... including a few new ones!





The Newbies

New Restaurant of the Year

New Club of the Year

New Bar of the Year

Personalities

Chef of the Year

Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

Burger of the Year

Pizza of the Year

Taco of the Year



Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

French Restaurant of the Year

French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year



Italian Restaurant of the Year

Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year



Brunch of the Year

Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year



Steakhouse of the Year

Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year

American BBQ of the Year



International Restaurants (Asian)

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Korean Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

Yunnan Restaurant of the Year

Sichuan Restaurant of the Year

Xinjiang Restaurant of the Year

Hunan Restaurant of the Year

Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

Ice Creamery of the Year

Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

Rooftop Venue of the Year

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

Live Music Venue of the Year

Whisky Bar of the Year

Wine Bar of the Year

LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Hotel Buffet of the Year

Hotel Brunch of the Year

Hotel Bar of the Year

Golden Fork Dining Tour

To coincide with the Awards period, That’s Shanghai is launching the Golden Fork Dining Tour, with 20 selected resturants creating special menus that will be promoted over our website, WeChat and social media to a specific Shanghai F&B loving audience, reaching tens of thousands of followers, and sold over our e-commerce platform.

