Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2021 Food & Drink Awards

By That's Shanghai, November 9, 2021

It's that time of the year again, the time to recognize the Shanghai F&B industry with a big ol' party. That's right – it's time to submit your nominees for the 19th (Nineteenth!) Edition of the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards!

The That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious nights of the year for the Shanghai F&B community, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees.

From the finest cocktail bars and hippest cafes, to the most luxurious restaurants and favorite new eateries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more, and give them the credit they deserve.

Simply send an email to editor@thatsmags.com before November 13 with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.

Here's a video and photos from last year's event at Bar Rouge, followed by this year's categories... including a few new ones!

JOHN6421.JPG

642A6385.jpg

642A6509.jpg

642A7156.jpg

642A7159.jpg

87770775.jpg

642A7178.jpg

642A7002.jpg

642A7184.jpg

642A7011.jpg

JOHN6808.JPG

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Club of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

Personalities

  • Chef of the Year

  • Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Taco of the Year

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year

  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

  • Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year

  • American BBQ of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Thai Restaurant of the Year

  • Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Korean Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

  • Yunnan Restaurant of the Year

  • Sichuan Restaurant of the Year

  • Xinjiang Restaurant of the Year

  • Hunan Restaurant of the Year

  • Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

  • Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Ice Creamery of the Year

  • Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Rooftop Venue of the Year

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Whisky Bar of the Year

  • Wine Bar of the Year

  • LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

  • Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year 

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year

  • Hotel Bar of the Year

Nominating is so simple: send an email to editor@thatsmags.com before November 13 with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.

Golden Fork Dining Tour

To coincide with the Awards period, That’s Shanghai is launching the Golden Fork Dining Tour, with 20 selected resturants creating special menus that will be promoted over our website, WeChat and social media to a specific Shanghai F&B loving audience, reaching tens of thousands of followers, and sold over our e-commerce platform. 

For more information, please contact us by email at billyxian@thatsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:


Billy-QR.jpg

For sponsorship opportunities please contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

2021 That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards

