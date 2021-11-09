Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2021 Food & Drink Awards

It's that time of the year again, the time to recognize the Shanghai F&B industry with a big ol' party. That's right – it's time to submit your nominees for the 19th (Nineteenth!) Edition of the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards!
The That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious nights of the year for the Shanghai F&B community, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees.
From the finest cocktail bars and hippest cafes, to the most luxurious restaurants and favorite new eateries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.
And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more, and give them the credit they deserve.
Simply send an email to editor@thatsmags.com before November 13 with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.
Here's a video and photos from last year's event at Bar Rouge, followed by this year's categories... including a few new ones!
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
New Club of the Year
New Bar of the Year
Personalities
Chef of the Year
Mixologist of the Year
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
Pizza of the Year
Taco of the Year
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
French Restaurant of the Year
French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Brunch of the Year
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year
American BBQ of the Year
International Restaurants (Asian)
Thai Restaurant of the Year
Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Korean Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Regional Chinese
Yunnan Restaurant of the Year
Sichuan Restaurant of the Year
Xinjiang Restaurant of the Year
Hunan Restaurant of the Year
Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
Ice Creamery of the Year
Café of the Year
Beverage and Nightlife
Rooftop Venue of the Year
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Cocktail Bar of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Live Music Venue of the Year
Whisky Bar of the Year
Wine Bar of the Year
LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year
Hotel Bars and Restaurants
Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Hotel Brunch of the Year
Hotel Bar of the Year
Golden Fork Dining Tour
To coincide with the Awards period, That’s Shanghai is launching the Golden Fork Dining Tour, with 20 selected resturants creating special menus that will be promoted over our website, WeChat and social media to a specific Shanghai F&B loving audience, reaching tens of thousands of followers, and sold over our e-commerce platform.
For more information, please contact us by email at billyxian@th
For sponsorship opportunities please contact Christy via email at christycai@t
