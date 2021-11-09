Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

Information recently published by authorities in Beijing’s Tongzhou and Fangshan districts has shed light on some of the tactics used to avoid adherance to COVID-19 rules and illegally enter Beijing.

The cases all relate to individuals attempting to enter the Beijing municipality by road.

Located in the south of Beijing, Tongzhou and Fangshan districts both border Hebei province. Meanwhile, the former also borders the Tianjin municipality. As such, the districts include numerous entry checkpoints.

Below are some of the cases in which individuals were arrested for not adhering to COVID-19 restrictions while entering Beijing, as reported by The Beijing News.

Hiding in the woods



On October 26 at Xiaodiantun checkpoint in Tongzhou, an individual was discovered in a nearby wooded area trying to avoid inspection while entering Beijing.

Fake travel code

A green travel code (行程码), as well as a green Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝), are required to enter Beijing. In the case of the former, an individual tried to use a fabricated version at Yongle checkpoint in Tongzhou on October 23.

Fake nucleic acid test result

As of press time, the rules for entering Beijing state that proof of a negative nucleic acid test result from within 48 hours is required for those arriving from certain risk areas. However, this is not a requirement for most people entering Beijing.

On October 24, an individual at the aforementioned Yongle checkpoint attempted to use a fabricated negative result to enter the capital.

Hiding in a van

On October 26 at Baimiao checkpoint in Tongzhou district, two individuals were found hiding in the back of a van attempting to avoid checks.

Those currently in Beijing are advised not to leave the city, unless doing so is absolutely necessary. For most people, returning to Beijing is not a problem, as long as you can present a green Beijing Health Kit and Travel Code.

Beijing resident William Liu recently flew back to Beijing from Shanghai. He told That’s that he was merely requested to show his green Beijing Health Kit.

The same is true for some in the That’s office who also recently returned to Beijing from Shanghai via air and rail.

Other individuals have reported difficulties returning to Beijing. This is likely linked to their travel history.

Beijing recently introduced strict entry requirements due to a number of COVID-19 cases traced back to sources outside of the Beijing municipality.

The above examples should serve as a lesson to anyone thinking of entering Beijing without adhering to COVID-19 rules.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

