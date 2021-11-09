  1. home
  2. Articles

Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 9, 2021

0 0

Information recently published by authorities in Beijing’s Tongzhou and Fangshan districts has shed light on some of the tactics used to avoid adherance to COVID-19 rules and illegally enter Beijing. 

The cases all relate to individuals attempting to enter the Beijing municipality by road. 

Located in the south of Beijing, Tongzhou and Fangshan districts both border Hebei province. Meanwhile, the former also borders the Tianjin municipality. As such, the districts include numerous entry checkpoints. 

Below are some of the cases in which individuals were arrested for not adhering to COVID-19 restrictions while entering Beijing, as reported by The Beijing News

Hiding in the woods

On October 26 at Xiaodiantun checkpoint in Tongzhou, an individual was discovered in a nearby wooded area trying to avoid inspection while entering Beijing. 

Fake travel code

A green travel code (行程码), as well as a green Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝), are required to enter Beijing. In the case of the former, an individual tried to use a fabricated version at Yongle checkpoint in Tongzhou on October 23. 

Fake nucleic acid test result 

As of press time, the rules for entering Beijing state that proof of a negative nucleic acid test result from within 48 hours is required for those arriving from certain risk areas. However, this is not a requirement for most people entering Beijing. 

On October 24, an individual at the aforementioned Yongle checkpoint attempted to use a fabricated negative result to enter the capital. 

Hiding in a van

On October 26 at Baimiao checkpoint in Tongzhou district, two individuals were found hiding in the back of a van attempting to avoid checks. 

Those currently in Beijing are advised not to leave the city, unless doing so is absolutely necessary. For most people, returning to Beijing is not a problem, as long as you can present a green Beijing Health Kit and Travel Code. 

Beijing resident William Liu recently flew back to Beijing from Shanghai. He told That’s that he was merely requested to show his green Beijing Health Kit. 

The same is true for some in the That’s office who also recently returned to Beijing from Shanghai via air and rail.  

Other individuals have reported difficulties returning to Beijing. This is likely linked to their travel history. 

Beijing recently introduced strict entry requirements due to a number of COVID-19 cases traced back to sources outside of the Beijing municipality. 

READ MORE: Leaving Beijing? Take Note of These (Complicated) COVID-19 Rules

The above examples should serve as a lesson to anyone thinking of entering Beijing without adhering to COVID-19 rules.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Beijing Transportation

more news

PHOTOS: First Snow This Winter in Beijing – 23 Days Early?

PHOTOS: First Snow This Winter in Beijing – 23 Days Early?

The capital got its first batch of winter 2021-2022 snow over the weekend.

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

The city has finally announced on which date the central heating will be switched on.

COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

Train tickets to Beijing from a total of 23 areas and 123 stations are temporarily unavailable for purchase.

Shanghai Disneyland Closed Due to COVID-19 Positive Guest

The closure is due to a guest who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hangzhou on October 31.

Leaving Beijing? Take Note of These (Complicated) COVID-19 Rules

Recent COVID-19 cases mean a tightening of rules for leaving and (re-) entering the capital.

A Walmart Supermarket is Part of Beijing’s Olympic Bubble? No

Messages in WeChat groups falsely stated a Walmart supermarket would be designated for overseas athletes and coaches.

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beijing's Changing district.

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

On October 19, a new COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing’s Fengtai district. Two communities are under lockdown.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

This Day in History: The Chain-Smoking Socialite & the Panda

'Life in North Korea' Photographer On the Human Face of the DPRK

Starting Over at 31: An Unconventional Journey to a Computer Science Degree

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

Nogogo's 11.11 Deals are Here!

Nogogo's 11.11 Deals are Here!

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2021 Food & Drink Awards

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2021 Food & Drink Awards

Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

PHOTOS: 10 of Our Favorite Areas to Run in Sanya

PHOTOS: 10 of Our Favorite Areas to Run in Sanya

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives