PHOTOS: First Snow This Winter in Beijing – 23 Days Early?

If you live in Beijing, you probably don’t need reminding that the capital got its first batch of winter 2021-2022 snow over the weekend. Good thing the city’s central heating was on by Saturday November 6.

Along with many other parts of northern China, the capital is no stranger to a white blanket. However, the Beijing Meteorological Service states that this winter’s first snow arrived around 23 days earlier than it has in recent years, as reported by The Beijing News.

Remote Pinggu district in the far east of the Beijing Municipality saw the heaviest snowfall with 30.6 millimeters. For most areas of Beijing, snow arrived on the evening of Saturday November 6 and continued until around 2pm the following day.

Unsurprisingly, netizens took the opportunity to snap some of their best photos, a handful of which are included below. Enjoy!

The Temple of Heaven. Image via @莹YING火微光/Weibo







The Beijing CBD. Image via @olivier_grignard/Instagram

A snowman in front of the Forbidden City. Image via @陈陈陈向前冲/Weibo

Peking University campus. Image via @北京大学/Weibo





The Beijing Botanical Gardens. Image via @如是我文1123/Weibo

Share-bikes covered in snow. Image via @中国气象局/Weibo

A wall of the Forbidden City. Image via @MzZZZZZZZZ/Weibo

Electric bike on a snow-covered Beijing street. Image via @新华社/Weibo

Gubei Water Town in Miyun district. Image via @古北水镇景区/Weibo

Hogwarts at the Harry Potter theme land in Universal Beijing Resort. Image via @赵依依_/Weibo

[Cover image via @我就是王冲/Weibo]

