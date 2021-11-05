34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here?

November 5: Travel N Style

Virtual travel, trivia games, social chat and a lot more.



Fri Nov 5, 7-8.30pm; RMB 28 per person. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. The Porch Cafe.

November 5: Declaration of Forest



Fri Nov 5, 8pm; RMB 120-180 per person. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Old School Livehouse.

November 5-7: Time for Fun



Fri-Sun Nov 5-7, 11.30pm; Free. Frey.

November 6: Antiques Market at Movie Town



Buy popular products at this antiques market.



Sat Nov 6, 10am-9pm; Free. Add WeChat Id: lxx62442 to RSVP. Mission Hills Movie Town.



November 6: Russian Art Painting Salon



The theme of this activity is autumn with the purpose of recruiting young artists to feel the joy of art..



Sat Nov 6, 3pm, 5pm; Scan the QR code for more information about prices. Haikou No Word Education at Baishamen Park.

November 6: Art & Design of Local Ancestral Halls



Listen to a public lecture on the taste and beauty of China’s past architecture.



Sat Nov 6, 7.30-8.30pm; Free. Mission Hills.

November 7: Chocolate Snack Cake



Children from 4 years old and up will be taught in English how to make a chocolate cake.



Sun Nov 7, 3-4pm; RMB120. Add WeChat ID: clstephens to RSVP. Sweet Aroma.

November 8: Marriage of Figaro Concert



Experience the concert version of this opera.



Mon Nov 8, 8-9.30pm; RMB480-80 per person. Scan the QR code above to purchase. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

Until November 8: Oil Painting Exhibit of Landscapes



The sea’s rhythm and coconut-flavored breeze are expressed in oil by Fu Guoping and Wang Xin.



Sat-Mon Oct 23-Nov 8, 3pm; Free. Mass Art Museum.

Until November 8: Free Drinks at Helen’s



Daily until Nov 8; 8-110pm; Free. Go to the restaurant to enjoy this six-beer package for free. Helen’s.

November 9: WeChat Channels Creative Camp





This camp-like class will teach you how to explore new opportunities for video creation.



Tue Nov 9, 2-4pm; Free. RSVP on their official account. Weicheng Theater.

Until November 10: Village Talent Show



Got skills? Live in Hainan? Make a three to five minute video and send it in for the chance to compete in this village talent show.



Until Nov 10; Free. Follow instructions on the poster to participate. Online registration.

November 10: Music of the Movies Piano Concert





Six young pianists will each play a familiar film score.



Wed Nov 10, 7pm; Free. Weicheng Theater.

November 11: Modern Dance “First Love”



Thurs Nov 11, 8-9.50pm; RMB11-280. RSVP by joining the group. Haikou Performing Arts Center.

November 12-14: Hainan International Health Industry Expo

Fri-Sun Nov 12-14, 9am-5pm; Free. Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center.

November 13: Watercolor for Paws by Taisiia



Sat Nov 13, 11am; RMB130 per person. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Sweet Aroma.

November 13: Born for Blues Concert



Including the concert, there will be a lucky draw.



Sat Nov 13, 7pm; RMB80 presale, RMB100 on site. Children free. Haikou Container Market.



November 14: Immersive “Snow Princess”

Experience “Frozen” in this parent and child drama.

Sun Nov 14, 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm; RMB80-460. RSVP by joining the group. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

November 18: Interactive Magic Show



Thurs Nov 18, 8-9.30pm; RMB280-50 per person. Scan the QR code above to purchase. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.



November 20: Liu Limin



Sat Nov 20, 8.30-10pm; RMB120-80 per person. Available via the 飞特生活馆 mini-program. Old School Livehouse.

November 20: Peppa Pig’s Perfect Rainy Day



Performed in Chinese.



Sat Nov 20, 3pm & 7.30pm show times; RMB50-480. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

November 24: Through the Rainforest Nationwide Premier







Through the Rainforest is a film about Hainan education poverty alleviation.

Wed Nov 24; Prices Vary. At most major movie theaters.



November 26-28: Hua Chenyu in Concert



Fri-Sun Nov 26-28, 2.07pm or 7.30pm; RMB1,280-380. Purchase through Damai mini-program. Haikou Global 100 Fantasy Park.

Until November 28: Grocery DIY Schedule



Sun & Sat Until Nov 28, 2-5pm; RMB120-140. RSVP by joining the group. The Grocery.

Until November 28: Calligraphy and Scroll Painting Exhibition



Qing and Ming Dynasty Scroll Paintings from the permanent collection of Jiangsu Province’s Jianghai Museum.

Until Nov 28. Haikou. Exhibit Hall 1, Hainan Museum.

Until November 30: Online Job Fair



Job seekers can apply for jobs for free.



Until Nov 30; Free. Click the link here. Online.

December 4: Christmas Art & Craft Festival



Sat Dec 4, 2-5pm; Free. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Baishemen Park.



Until December 19: Drummer Academy





End the year with a new skill and greater appreciation for beats.

Sundays until Dec 19, 10-11.30am; Prices vary. Scan the QR code above to purchase or for more information. Desert Island World.

Until December 30: Recalling Party History



This red themed exhibition recalls Party history through sculpture and painting.



Daily, Until Dec 30; Free. Wanlu Park.



Until December 31: Travel to Hainan Online Topic



This large scale and public event allows participants to listen to and read about tourist related stories and events.



Daily Until Dec 31, Times vary; Free. Search for #旅读海南 on WeChat to participate. Online.

Until January 30: Rainforest Camping Experience



Experience RV hotels, picnics and hiking through the rainforest.

Until Jan 30, 7-8.30pm; RMB398-698. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Shihan Village.

Fridays & Most Saturdays: DIY Flower Arrangement





With the exception of this coming Saturday, Rooted Design is hosting more DIY classes on Fridays and Saturdays. Saturdays have a special theme and require advanced reservation.



Fri & Sat, 4-5.15pm; Prices vary. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Rooted Design.

Fridays: African Drums & More Musical Jam Session



Tiny Concerts presents this jam session focused on sounds and music from Africa. The venue is small so attendees must reserve their spot ahead of time.



Fri Oct 29, 8.30-11.30pm; entry fee requires bringing beer to share. Venue is in Meilan district off of Xixili Commercial Street. WeChat ID: wangtong3644.

Sundays: Urban Sketchers



Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.



Every Sun, 9-11.30am. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Sanlian Village, Iron Boat.



