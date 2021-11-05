  1. home
  2. Articles

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

By Tyra Chen, November 5, 2021

0 0

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here?

WechatIMG195.jpeg

Join our third events group by scanning the QR code above if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

November 5: Travel N Style

nov-5.jpeg

Virtual travel, trivia games, social chat and a lot more. 

Fri Nov 5, 7-8.30pm; RMB 28 per person. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. The Porch Cafe.

November 5: Declaration of Forest

WechatIMG21.jpeg

Fri Nov 5, 8pm; RMB 120-180 per person. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Old School Livehouse.

November 5-7: Time for Fun

WechatIMG3.jpeg

Fri-Sun Nov 5-7, 11.30pm; Free. Frey.

November 6: Antiques Market at Movie Town

WechatIMG27.jpeg

Buy popular products at this antiques market.

Sat Nov 6, 10am-9pm; Free. Add WeChat Id: lxx62442 to RSVP. Mission Hills Movie Town.

November 6: Russian Art Painting Salon

nov-6.jpeg

The theme of this activity is autumn with the purpose of recruiting young artists to feel the joy of art.. 

Sat Nov 6, 3pm, 5pm; Scan the QR code for more information about prices. Haikou No Word Education at Baishamen Park.

November 6: Art & Design of Local Ancestral Halls

WechatIMG6.jpeg

Listen to a public lecture on the taste and beauty of China’s past architecture.

Sat Nov 6, 7.30-8.30pm; Free. Mission Hills.

November 7: Chocolate Snack Cake

WechatIMG16.jpeg

Children from 4 years old and up will be taught in English how to make a chocolate cake.

Sun Nov 7, 3-4pm; RMB120. Add WeChat ID: clstephens to RSVP. Sweet Aroma.

November 8: Marriage of Figaro Concert

WechatIMG9.jpeg

Experience the concert version of this opera.

Mon Nov 8, 8-9.30pm; RMB480-80 per person. Scan the QR code above to purchase. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

Until November 8: Oil Painting Exhibit of Landscapes

WechatIMG106.jpeg

The sea’s rhythm and coconut-flavored breeze are expressed in oil by Fu Guoping and Wang Xin.

Sat-Mon Oct 23-Nov 8, 3pm; Free. Mass Art Museum.

Until November 8: Free Drinks at Helen’s

WechatIMG14.jpeg

Daily until Nov 8; 8-110pm; Free. Go to the restaurant to enjoy this six-beer package for free. Helen’s.

November 9: WeChat Channels Creative Camp

WechatIMG19.jpeg

This camp-like class will teach you how to explore new opportunities for video creation.

Tue Nov 9, 2-4pm; Free. RSVP on their official accountWeicheng Theater.

Until November 10: Village Talent Show

WechatIMG11.jpeg

Got skills? Live in Hainan? Make a three to five minute video and send it in for the chance to compete in this village talent show.

Until Nov 10; Free. Follow instructions on the poster to participate. Online registration.

November 10: Music of the Movies Piano Concert

WechatIMG5.jpeg

Six young pianists will each play a familiar film score.

Wed Nov 10, 7pm; Free. Weicheng Theater.

November 11: Modern Dance “First Love”

nov-11-bikes2.jpeg

Thurs Nov 11, 8-9.50pm; RMB11-280. RSVP by joining the group. Haikou Performing Arts Center.

November 12-14: Hainan International Health Industry ExpoWechatIMG13.jpeg

Fri-Sun Nov 12-14, 9am-5pm; Free. Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center.

November 13: Watercolor for Paws by Taisiia
WechatIMG20.jpeg

 Sat Nov 13, 11am; RMB130 per person. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Sweet Aroma.

November 13: Born for Blues Concert

nov-13.jpeg

Including the concert, there will be a lucky draw. 

Sat Nov 13, 7pm; RMB80 presale, RMB100 on site. Children free. Haikou Container Market.

November 14: Immersive “Snow Princess”

nov-14-snow-princess.jpeg

Experience  “Frozen” in this parent and child drama.

Sun Nov 14, 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm; RMB80-460. RSVP by joining the group. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

November 18: Interactive Magic Show

WechatIMG8.jpeg

Thurs Nov 18, 8-9.30pm; RMB280-50 per person. Scan the QR code above to purchase. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

November 20: Liu Limin

WechatIMG15.jpeg

Sat Nov 20, 8.30-10pm; RMB120-80 per person. Available via the 飞特生活馆 mini-program. Old School Livehouse.

November 20: Peppa Pig’s Perfect Rainy Day

Performed in Chinese.

Sat Nov 20, 3pm & 7.30pm show times; RMB50-480. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

November 24: Through the Rainforest Nationwide Premier


nov-24.jpeg

Through the Rainforest is a film about Hainan education poverty alleviation.

Wed Nov 24; Prices Vary. At most major movie theaters.

November 26-28: Hua Chenyu in Concert

WechatIMG7.jpeg

Fri-Sun Nov 26-28, 2.07pm or 7.30pm; RMB1,280-380. Purchase through Damai mini-program. Haikou Global 100 Fantasy Park.

Until November 28: Grocery DIY Schedule

nov-5-to-nov-28.jpeg

Sun & Sat Until Nov 28, 2-5pm; RMB120-140. RSVP by joining the group. The Grocery.

Until November 28: Calligraphy and Scroll Painting Exhibition

WechatIMG26.jpegQing and Ming Dynasty Scroll Paintings from the permanent collection of Jiangsu Province’s Jianghai Museum.

Until Nov 28. Haikou. Exhibit Hall 1, Hainan Museum.

Until November 30: Online Job Fair

WechatIMG24.jpeg

Job seekers can apply for jobs for free. 

Until Nov 30; Free. Click the link here. Online.

December 4: Christmas Art & Craft Festival

WechatIMG2.jpeg

Sat Dec 4, 2-5pm; Free. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Baishemen Park.

Until December 19: Drummer Academy

WechatIMG22.jpegEnd the year with a new skill and greater appreciation for beats.

WechatIMG18.jpeg

Sundays until Dec 19, 10-11.30am; Prices vary. Scan the QR code above to purchase or for more information. Desert Island World.

Until December 30: Recalling Party History

until-dec-30.jpeg

This red themed exhibition recalls Party history through sculpture and painting.

Daily, Until Dec 30; Free. Wanlu Park.

Until December 31: Travel to Hainan Online Topic

WechatIMG12.jpeg

This large scale and public event allows participants to listen to and read about tourist related stories and events.

Daily Until Dec 31, Times vary; Free. Search for #旅读海南 on WeChat to participate. Online.

Until January 30: Rainforest Camping Experience

WechatIMG17.jpeg

Experience RV hotels, picnics and hiking through the rainforest.

WechatIMG18.jpeg

Until Jan 30, 7-8.30pm; RMB398-698. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Shihan Village.

Fridays & Most Saturdays: DIY Flower Arrangement

WechatIMG4.jpeg

With the exception of this coming Saturday, Rooted Design is hosting more DIY classes on Fridays and Saturdays. Saturdays have a special theme and require advanced reservation.

Fri & Sat, 4-5.15pm; Prices vary. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Rooted Design.

Fridays: African Drums & More Musical Jam Session

Tiny Concerts presents this jam session focused on sounds and music from Africa. The venue is small so attendees must reserve their spot ahead of time.

Fri Oct 29, 8.30-11.30pm; entry fee requires bringing beer to share. Venue is in Meilan district off of Xixili Commercial Street. WeChat ID: wangtong3644.

Sundays: Urban Sketchers

WechatIMG114.jpeg

Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.

Every Sun, 9-11.30am. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Sanlian Village, Iron Boat.

READ MORE: 14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend
Executive Assistant at Hainan #1 Translation and overall bad-ass, Tyra Chen's experience as the mother of a troublesome 5 year old princess is part of why she's so good at keeping calm when handling frustrations like paperwork and bureaucracy.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image via Coconut City Eating and Drinking]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg


Magician Markets

more news

7 Tips for Navigating the Fresh Fish Markets in Sanya

7 Tips for Navigating the Fresh Fish Markets in Sanya

If you've never been to a massive fish market in Sanya, this article will help you find your perfect dinner catch.

14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

Chill out this weekend before the work week starts back up again.

Three Thai Ladies and Sanya’s Fave Homestyle Food at Dolphin

Three Thai Ladies and Sanya’s Fave Homestyle Food at Dolphin

If your food plans fall through, you’re bound to end up at Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill in Sanya.

Haikou Coffee Talks: Hainanese Dimsum at Hundred Flavors 百回味茶园

Known as a laobacha (老爸茶) or ‘granddaddy’s teahouse’ since a group of old men hang around all day chatting, snacking and playing lotto.

36 Halloween Events in Haikou

Boo around town to find your treats and tricks.

27 Sanya Halloween Events & More

Get out and have some spooky fun!

Breakfast Champion: Making All Your Meat Feast Dreams Come True

Those primal meat cravings have never been easier to satisfy, now available across China with Breakfast Champion!

Delicious Lasagna and Spinach Pizza at Halal Pizza Republica in Sanya

Another pizza place has popped up with plenty of different dishes to boot.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Coup of Empress Dowager Cixi

Starting Over at 31: An Unconventional Journey to a Computer Science Degree

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Breakfast Champion: Making All Your Meat Feast Dreams Come True

PHOTOS: The Big Winners from the That's 2021 Hospitality Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

A Village Retreat with Modern Comforts at Guizhou's Well House

A Village Retreat with Modern Comforts at Guizhou's Well House

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives