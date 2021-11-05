WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

The spooky, spine-chilling vibes were in full effect last weekend as you rocked up to Cages in ghoulish get-up for the That’s Shanghai Halloween Party. The drinks were flowing from sponsors Budweiser, G’Vine Gin de France and Everyday Weekend Hard Seltzer, while the legendary DJ Bridget had the party jumping.

Here's a video of how it all went down...

And here's some photos of you all, you freaky, freaky folks...

Hope to see you all again next year!

[Video and all photos by volkovmax/That's]

