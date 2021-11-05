  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

By That's Shanghai, November 5, 2021

0 0

The spooky, spine-chilling vibes were in full effect last weekend as you rocked up to Cages in ghoulish get-up for the That’s Shanghai Halloween Party. The drinks were flowing from sponsors BudweiserG’Vine Gin de France and Everyday Weekend Hard Seltzer, while the legendary DJ Bridget had the party jumping.

Here's a video of how it all went down...

And here's some photos of you all, you freaky, freaky folks...

Mane-18.JPG

Mane.JPG

Mane-15.JPG

Mane-2.JPG

Mane-17.JPG

Mane-3.JPG

Mane-19.JPG

Mane-4.JPG

Mane-10.JPG

Mane-5.JPG

Mane-6.JPG

Mane-7.JPG

Mane-9.JPG

Mane-8.JPG

Mane-14.JPG

Mane-11.JPG

Mane-16.JPG

Mane-12.JPG

Mane-13.JPG

Hope to see you all again next year!

[Video and all photos by volkovmax/That's]

more news

PHOTOS: That's Shanghai Halloween Party at Cages

PHOTOS: That's Shanghai Halloween Party at Cages

It was one hell of a night!

WATCH: One Man's Mission to Find Shanghai Dish That Disappeared

WATCH: One Man's Mission to Find Shanghai Dish That Disappeared

What happened to doubansu, a home-style dish commonly found in Shanghai's neighborhood restaurants?

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

The cleanup operation is underway.

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

The woman was seen shouting and throwing umbrellas at surrounding security guards, a real power move by our assessment.

Enjoy a Wicked Fun Halloween at Shanghai Disney Resort

The Happiest Place on Earth becomes the spookiest!

WATCH: Shanghai Shenhua Beat Shandong in Chinese FA Cup Final

Two titles in three years for the Blues.

WATCH: Shanghai SIPG Win First Chinese Super League Title

A 2-1 victory over Beijing Renhe at Shanghai Stadium sealed the deal.

WATCH: Shanghai-Based Musician Yehaiyahan Talks Roots, Travel and More

Anticipation for Yehaiyahan's first release under her given name has been building for some time now

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Coup of Empress Dowager Cixi

Starting Over at 31: An Unconventional Journey to a Computer Science Degree

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Breakfast Champion: Making All Your Meat Feast Dreams Come True

PHOTOS: The Big Winners from the That's 2021 Hospitality Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

A Village Retreat with Modern Comforts at Guizhou's Well House

A Village Retreat with Modern Comforts at Guizhou's Well House

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives