14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

By Vanessa Jencks, November 4, 2021

November 4: Candy Land

WechatIMG73.jpeg

Indulge your sweet tooth with Solar’s sweet party this Thursday.

Thurs Nov 4, 7pm-2am; Free. Solar.

November 5: Youth Writing Contest

nov-5.jpeg

Tomorrow is the deadline. Children 6-18 years old are eligble. See here for more information.

Until Nov 5; Free. Online.

November 5: Happy Hour

WechatIMG185.jpeg

Fri Nov 5, 7pm; Price varies. Scan the QR Code for location and price information.

November 5: Circus

WechatIMG334.jpg

Experience a unique, immersive party with fire dancers, juggling performances and flair bartending show.

Fri Nov 5, 8pm-late. Free entry. Solar.

November 6: Safari

solar-safari-smaller.jpg

Enjoy another popular safari-themed party on Houhai Bay.

Sat Nov 6, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

November 7: Sunset Mediation

WechatIMG192.jpeg

Sunday, 5.30pm; Add WeChat ID: lizkots for location and to RSVP.

November TBD: Blue Moon Fiesta

WechatIMG24.jpeg

Music will include Souljazz, Funk, R&B, Hip Hop, Reggae, Latin Salsa, Disco, Afro Tribal and House. Join the Oosh Party or Events Group for more information with details release.

Nov TBD; Free. Blue Moon.

November 12-14: Alter.

november-11-to-14.jpeg

Nov 11-14, 2-10pm; Free. Fairmont Sanya Haitang Bay.

Now Until November 28: Global Design Competition

design-competition.jpeg

See this post for more information. The urban planning competition is starting and the students’ painting competition will follow suit soon.

Until Nov 28; Free. Online.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpgJoin other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Mondays: Open Mic

WechatIMG233.jpeg

Sing your heart out and win at Dolphin’s Open Mic.

Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Mondays-Sundays: Bridge Gallery Schedule

weekly.jpeg

Mon-Sun, Times vary; RMB30 per class. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Wednesdays & Saturdays: Art Jams

segarra-art.jpeg

New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday and Saturday.

Every Wed & Sat, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Thursdays: Latin Night

WechatIMG65.jpeg

Every Thurs, 9.30pm-late; Free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Solar]

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

