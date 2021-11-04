14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here?

November 4: Candy Land



Indulge your sweet tooth with Solar’s sweet party this Thursday.



Thurs Nov 4, 7pm-2am; Free. Solar.

November 5: Youth Writing Contest



Tomorrow is the deadline. Children 6-18 years old are eligble. See here for more information.



Until Nov 5; Free. Online.

November 5: Happy Hour



Fri Nov 5, 7pm; Price varies. Scan the QR Code for location and price information.

November 5: Circus







Experience a unique, immersive party with fire dancers, juggling performances and flair bartending show.



Fri Nov 5, 8pm-late. Free entry. Solar.

November 6: Safari



Enjoy another popular safari-themed party on Houhai Bay.



Sat Nov 6, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

November 7: Sunset Mediation



Sunday, 5.30pm; Add WeChat ID: lizkots for location and to RSVP.

November TBD: Blue Moon Fiesta



Music will include Souljazz, Funk, R&B, Hip Hop, Reggae, Latin Salsa, Disco, Afro Tribal and House. Join the Oosh Party or Events Group for more information with details release.



Nov TBD; Free. Blue Moon.

November 12-14: Alter.



Nov 11-14, 2-10pm; Free. Fairmont Sanya Haitang Bay.



Now Until November 28: Global Design Competition



See this post for more information. The urban planning competition is starting and the students’ painting competition will follow suit soon.



Until Nov 28; Free. Online.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Mondays: Open Mic



Sing your heart out and win at Dolphin’s Open Mic.



Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Mondays-Sundays: Bridge Gallery Schedule



Mon-Sun, Times vary; RMB30 per class. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Wednesdays & Saturdays: Art Jams



New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday and Saturday.



Every Wed & Sat, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Thursdays: Latin Night



Every Thurs, 9.30pm-late; Free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

