PHOTOS: The Big Winners from the That's 2021 Hospitality Awards

By That's, November 4, 2021

On November 1, 2021, before an audience of 150 distinguished hospitality industry guests, JY International Cultural Communications held its 5th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.

Launched in 2017 with a ceremony in Shanghai, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry. This year, the luxurious awards ceremony returned to the city in which it was launched to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievements as voted for by thousands of professionals in the local and expat communities.

The That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event. There was even a magic show from the marvelous Elliot.

Before we unveil the big winners, let’s check out some photos from the event!

AL2I7123_w0675.JPG

2C1A0361_w9307.JPG

41089560.jpg

2C1A0511_w6760.JPG

2C1A0574_w8850.JPG

AL2I7049_w9029.JPG

AL2I7105_w3819.JPG

voss.JPG

354175505.jpg

1791732512.jpg

2C1A0791_w6595.JPG

818221748.jpg

2C1A0884_w5369.JPG

2C1A0940_w0757.JPG

2C1A1085_w6469.JPG

2C1A1430_w4795.JPG

AL2I7531_w5010.JPG

AL2I7736_w9136.JPG

AL2I8068_w9072.JPG

Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards:

New Hotel of the Year

  • Niccolo Suzhou

  • J Hotel Shanghai Tower

  • DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • LIV'N 833 

Luxury Hotel of the Year, Central China

  • Niccolo Changsha

Luxury Hotel of the Year, South China

  • Conrad Guangzhou

  • The Langham, Shenzhen

  • The St. Regis Zhuhai

Luxury Hotel of the Year, East China

  • Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

  • The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

  • Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

  • The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

  • Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Luxury Hotel of the Year, North China

  • The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

  • Waldorf Astoria Beijing 

  • The St. Regis Qingdao

  • InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun 

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • W Suzhou

  • Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

Business Hotel of the Year

  • Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

  • Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

  • Pan Pacific Beijing

  • New World Beijing Hotel

MICE Hotel of the Year

  • Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

  • Grand Hyatt Shenzhen

  • Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

  • Commune by the Great Wall - The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

  • Hilton Foshan

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

  • Yinrun Jinjiang Castle Hotel

  • Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen

Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Oak Chateau Beijing

Art Hotel of the Year

  • Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen Sea World

  • The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

  • Wanda Reign on the Bund

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

  • Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

  • Conrad Beijing

  • Pan Pacific Suzhou

Boutique Hotel of the Year

  • The Sukhothai Shanghai

  • Blossom House Xishuangbanna

Landmark Hotel of the Year

  • Fairmont Peace Hotel

  • Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

  • Grand Hyatt Shanghai

  • China World Summit Wing, Beijing

  • InterContinental Foshan New City

Most Influential Hotel of the Year

  • JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

  • Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

  • Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Getaway Hotel of the Year

  • LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi Resort & Villas

  • InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort

Historic Homestay of the Year

  • JingTing

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year 

  • The Shanghai EDITION

  • Radisson BLU Forest Manor Shanghai Hongqiao 

  • InterContinental Shenzhen

  • Taoxichuan Hotel (the Unbound Collection by Hyatt)

  • LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

Outstanding City View of the Year

  • Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

  • W Xiamen

  • Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

  • Hotel Indigo Hangzhou Uptown

The Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • The Tower Apartments

  • GTC RESIDENCE BEIJING

Outstanding Performing Luxury Hotel of the Year

  • W Shanghai The Bund

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

  • The Middle House

  • The Bulgari Spa, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

  • Chuan Spa, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

  • The St. Regis Shenzhen

Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

  • Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

  • Sheraton Grand Beijing Dongcheng Hotel

The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year 

  • VOSS Water

Outstanding Serviced Apartment Brand of the Year

  • Kerry Residences

Most Influential Hotel Company

  • Meliá Hotels International 

  • Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen

Up-and-coming Hotel Management Group of the Year

  • SIKO Hotels & Resorts

Industry Leader of the Year Award

  • Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen - Xu Hong Mei

Award for Excellent Hotelier

  • InterContinental Shenzhen - Michael Martin

  • Swissôtel Foshan Guangdong - Yang Rubei

  • InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun - Florian S. Kuhn

  • Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma

And of course, a huge thanks to our sponsors, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, VOSS, Kraemer Paris by hair culture, Allelique, YANNICK MACHADO, BuF², BY NICE, OMNI, kekemanfen.

1-venue-water-gold-sponsor.jpg

We’re proud to announce that the That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards was one of our best yet, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration!

