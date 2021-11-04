PHOTOS: The Big Winners from the That's 2021 Hospitality Awards

On November 1, 2021, before an audience of 150 distinguished hospitality industry guests, JY International Cultural Communications held its 5th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.

Launched in 2017 with a ceremony in Shanghai, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry. This year, the luxurious awards ceremony returned to the city in which it was launched to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievements as voted for by thousands of professionals in the local and expat communities.

The That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event. There was even a magic show from the marvelous Elliot.

Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards:

New Hotel of the Year

Niccolo Suzhou

J Hotel Shanghai Tower

DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

LIV'N 833

Luxury Hotel of the Year, Central China

Niccolo Changsha

Luxury Hotel of the Year, South China

Conrad Guangzhou

The Langham, Shenzhen

The St. Regis Zhuhai

Luxury Hotel of the Year, East China

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Luxury Hotel of the Year, North China

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

Waldorf Astoria Beijing

The St. Regis Qingdao

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

W Suzhou

Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

Business Hotel of the Year

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

Pan Pacific Beijing

New World Beijing Hotel

MICE Hotel of the Year

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Grand Hyatt Shenzhen

Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Commune by the Great Wall - The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hilton Foshan

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

Yinrun Jinjiang Castle Hotel

Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen

Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year



Oak Chateau Beijing

Art Hotel of the Year

Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen Sea World

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

Wanda Reign on the Bund

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

Conrad Beijing

Pan Pacific Suzhou

Boutique Hotel of the Year

The Sukhothai Shanghai

Blossom House Xishuangbanna

Landmark Hotel of the Year

Fairmont Peace Hotel

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

Grand Hyatt Shanghai

China World Summit Wing, Beijing

InterContinental Foshan New City

Most Influential Hotel of the Year

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Getaway Hotel of the Year

LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi Resort & Villas

InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort

Historic Homestay of the Year

JingTing

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

The Shanghai EDITION

Radisson BLU Forest Manor Shanghai Hongqiao

InterContinental Shenzhen

Taoxichuan Hotel (the Unbound Collection by Hyatt)

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

Outstanding City View of the Year

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

W Xiamen

Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Hotel Indigo Hangzhou Uptown

The Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year

The Tower Apartments

GTC RESIDENCE BEIJING

Outstanding Performing Luxury Hotel of the Year

W Shanghai The Bund

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

The Middle House

The Bulgari Spa, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Chuan Spa, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

The St. Regis Shenzhen

Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

Sheraton Grand Beijing Dongcheng Hotel

The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year

VOSS Water

Outstanding Serviced Apartment Brand of the Year

Kerry Residences

Most Influential Hotel Company

Meliá Hotels International

Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen

Up-and-coming Hotel Management Group of the Year

SIKO Hotels & Resorts

Industry Leader of the Year Award

Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen - Xu Hong Mei

Award for Excellent Hotelier

InterContinental Shenzhen - Michael Martin

Swissôtel Foshan Guangdong - Yang Rubei

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun - Florian S. Kuhn

Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma

And of course, a huge thanks to our sponsors, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, VOSS, Kraemer Paris by hair culture, Allelique, YANNICK MACHADO, BuF², BY NICE, OMNI, kekemanfen.



We’re proud to announce that the That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards was one of our best yet, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration!