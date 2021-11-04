PHOTOS: The Big Winners from the That's 2021 Hospitality Awards

On November 1, 2021, before an audience of 150 distinguished hospitality industry guests, JY International Cultural Communications held its 5th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.
Launched in 2017 with a ceremony in Shanghai, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry. This year, the luxurious awards ceremony returned to the city in which it was launched to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievements as voted for by thousands of professionals in the local and expat communities.
The That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event. There was even a magic show from the marvelous Elliot.
Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards:
New Hotel of the Year
Niccolo Suzhou
J Hotel Shanghai Tower
DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences
New Serviced Apartment of the Year
LIV'N 833
Luxury Hotel of the Year, Central China
Niccolo Changsha
Luxury Hotel of the Year, South China
Conrad Guangzhou
The Langham, Shenzhen
The St. Regis Zhuhai
Luxury Hotel of the Year, East China
Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai
Luxury Hotel of the Year, North China
The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin
Waldorf Astoria Beijing
The St. Regis Qingdao
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun
Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year
W Suzhou
Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown
Business Hotel of the Year
Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor
Pan Pacific Beijing
New World Beijing Hotel
MICE Hotel of the Year
Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
Grand Hyatt Shenzhen
Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
Commune by the Great Wall - The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
Hilton Foshan
Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year
Yinrun Jinjiang Castle Hotel
Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen
Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year
Oak Chateau Beijing
Art Hotel of the Year
Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen Sea World
The PuXuan Hotel and Spa
Wanda Reign on the Bund
Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year
Bellagio by MGM Shanghai
Conrad Beijing
Pan Pacific Suzhou
Boutique Hotel of the Year
The Sukhothai Shanghai
Blossom House Xishuangbanna
Landmark Hotel of the Year
Fairmont Peace Hotel
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor
Grand Hyatt Shanghai
China World Summit Wing, Beijing
InterContinental Foshan New City
Most Influential Hotel of the Year
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan
Getaway Hotel of the Year
LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi Resort & Villas
InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort
Historic Homestay of the Year
JingTing
Urban Resort Hotel of the Year
The Shanghai EDITION
Radisson BLU Forest Manor Shanghai Hongqiao
InterContinental Shenzhen
Taoxichuan Hotel (the Unbound Collection by Hyatt)
LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou
Outstanding City View of the Year
Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai
The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year
W Xiamen
Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
Hotel Indigo Hangzhou Uptown
The Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year
The Tower Apartments
GTC RESIDENCE BEIJING
Outstanding Performing Luxury Hotel of the Year
W Shanghai The Bund
Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year
The Middle House
The Bulgari Spa, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
Chuan Spa, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi
The St. Regis Shenzhen
Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year
Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan
Sheraton Grand Beijing Dongcheng Hotel
The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year
VOSS Water
Outstanding Serviced Apartment Brand of the Year
Kerry Residences
Most Influential Hotel Company
Meliá Hotels International
Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen
Up-and-coming Hotel Management Group of the Year
SIKO Hotels & Resorts
Industry Leader of the Year Award
Icon Lab Hotel Shenzhen - Xu Hong Mei
Award for Excellent Hotelier
InterContinental Shenzhen - Michael Martin
Swissôtel Foshan Guangdong - Yang Rubei
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun - Florian S. Kuhn
Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma
And of course, a huge thanks to our sponsors, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, VOSS, Kraemer Paris by hair culture, Allelique, YANNICK MACHADO, BuF², BY NICE, OMNI, kekemanfen.
We’re proud to announce that the That’s 2021 Hospitality Awards was one of our best yet, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration!
