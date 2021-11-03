  1. home
Sanya To Host A Public Blind Date for Singles

By Vanessa Jencks, November 3, 2021

As though this sleepless city of wedding photography and getaway packages wasn’t enough to make your single friends cry, now a public blind date event being hosted by Sanya Media Film and Television Group will screen singles to determine if they are truly eligible in this fierce marriage market.

Being promoted on Sanya Daily as a way to forget the woes of 520, event organizers promise to guarantee attendees will have high education, high income and high appearance.

The poor, ugly or dumb will have to settle for terrible pickup lines at boring clubs or slobbish oafs at rowdy bars. Or even make way for surprise and adventure with a dating-app date gone wrong.

Tentatively being planned for November 20, interactive games will be included for finding a cultured match with similar interests. Small prizes are available to win, perhaps as a consolation prize for a lonely night.

The event is considered public welfare and doesn’t have any charge. Admittedly this is a better option than famous marriage markets where worried parents helped their grown children find a spouse.

We do hope that single friends who can’t meet the event’s standards will feel courage to keep looking for love. If you’re not a Chinese ID holder though, you’re out of luck. The registration form doesn’t include an option for passport holders. Though That’s tried to find out how to register for expats, we couldn’t get a response in time for publishing.

Early birds to register have had their profiles shared already in an attempt to tease out more signups.

WechatIMG180.jpeg
Image via Sanya Daily

WechatIMG181.jpeg
Image via Sanya Daily

Xiao Ting and Xiao Ye both seem to be beautiful and smart women currently looking for the right man in Sanya. Registration is open until November 11. Click the link here for more information.

If you’re interested in finding love in Sanya but can’t go to the event, you can check out Little Matchmaker, an account for Hainan’s singles to shop around for the most eligible of the island.

READ MORE: No More Wedding Waste: Sanya City Encourages Civilized Marriages

[Cover image via Baidu/xiaohongshu]

