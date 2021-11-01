Shanghai Disneyland Closed Due to COVID-19 Positive Guest

Shanghai Disney Holiday Resort will remain closed to all guests on Monday November 1 and Tuesday November 2. This is due to a guest who visited the resort testing positive in Hangzhou on October 31.

The infected guest traveled to Shanghai from Shangrao city in Jiangxi province on October 29. Jiangxi has recently reported new cases of COVID-19.

Guests who have remained in the resort have all been required to undergo a nucleic acid test before leaving. Anyone who visited the resort on October 30 or 31 should do the following:

Report to your residential community and workplace or school

Avoid leaving home unless necessary for two days

After two days, undergo 12 days of ‘health monitoring’

Undergo four nucleic acid tests on days one, two, 7 and 14 during the aforementioned 14-day time period

As of press time, 33,863 people linked to the resort have tested negative, as reported by SHINE.

On Weibo, the hashtag ‘Fireworks set off at Disney contrast with efforts to control the pandemic’ has been viewed 170 million times, as of press time.

This is in reference to a video circulating on social media showing Disneyland’s night-time firework display in the background, as medical workers in hazmat suits carry out nucleic acid tests in the foreground.

Those in or with recent travel history to Disneyland simply need to follow the above instructions. Meanwhile, everyone else just needs to follow COVID-19 rules as per usual.

There has been no word yet on Disneyland’s re-opening. Watch this space.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

