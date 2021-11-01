12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour



Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



4-Day Changbaishan Ski Resort Trip



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Changbaishan International Resort in Jilin Province was designed to provide a full array of resort facilities including extensive ski terrain, a pedestrian village with hotels, shops, restaurants, spa and recreational facilities. There are 43 ski trails in the resort, including nine high-level ski trails that meet the requirements of the Winter Olympic Games, as well as 14 intermediate ski trails and 20 primary ski trails. With a total area of 935,000 square meters making it Asia’s largest ski park, Wanda Changbai Mountain International Resort is a true skiing paradise. And you can stay there from just RMB1,198!

3-Day Amazing Mount Wuyi Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters. Explore the Water Curtain Cave, with its small old shrine hidden behind; raft down the famous Nine Bend Stream; climb the Heavenly Peak of Tianyou; and visit Tiger Roaring Rock, a huge cave through which wind blows, echoing a tiger roar among the mountains.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

3-Day Ice Climbing Tour in Shuangqiao Valley



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Mount Siguniang Scenic Area is an unspoiled wilderness park located in western Sichuan that includes Mount Siguniang and three valleys: Shuangqiao Valley, Changping Valley and Haizi Valley. Shuangqiao Valley is an area of unspoiled natural beauty, with unusual scenery rarely seen anywhere else in the world. A nature lover’s dream, this is a land of blue sky, clouds and mist, snow peaks, ancient cypress forests, alpine meadow and rushing waterfalls that are ideal for ice climbing in winter.

5-Star Resort Luxury Qiandaohu Lakeside Getaway



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



3-Day Chongqing Highlights Tour

Chongqing, a cinematic city as well as a narrative city, is one of the most fantastic in the world, and a frequent shooting place for many movies and TV series. Nature plays its part, with dramatic mountains sloping down to the Yangtze River. With its long history, unique architecture and complex transportation system, this it a metropolis with enduring charm.

3-Day Ice & Snow Festival + Siberian Tigers

Image courtesy of C Adventure

Blessed with dry, freezing cold winters, Harbin is a true winter wonderland. This is largely thanks to the city’s annual Harbin Ice & Snow Festival, a two-month-long extravaganza featuring giant lit-up ice sculptures. As well as the Snow Sculpture Expo at Sun Island and Songhua River Ice Activities, this trip takes in the Siberian Tiger Park, St. Sophia Cathedral, Central Street and more. And all for only RMB2,580.

2-Day Tianmu Mountain Excursion



Image via Dragon Adventures

The crisp breeze of autumn is upon us; the leaves are transforming from lush green to golden yellow and brisk burgundy. There is no better place to experience the change of seasons than Tianmu Mountain, a national nature reserve. Lakes, mountains, forests; this beautiful mountain is perfect for those wishing to engage in natural surroundings and local culture. And be sure not to miss the bonfire party in the evening!

6-Day Xishuangbanna Rainforest & Exotic Culture Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape, then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest. Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]