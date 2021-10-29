  1. home
  2. Articles

Leaving Beijing? Take Note of These (Complicated) COVID-19 Rules

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 29, 2021

0 0

Beijing’s recent COVID-19 cases have led authorities to introduce new rules for those leaving and (re-) entering the city. 

Read below to get answers to some key questions.

‘Can I leave Beijing?’

Beijing residents are advised to avoid leaving Beijing unless absolutely necessary. 

However, most people in the city are permitted to travel as long as the individual in question’s Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) and travel code (行程卡) are both green.

As of press time, Beijing has one mid-risk and one high-risk area, both located in Changping district. Rules are different for anyone who resides in these areas.

As has been the case during other outbreaks, those leaving the city should not travel to high- or mid-risk areas, nor should they travel to areas where one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported. 

This is because, as we will find out below, travel to these areas will affect your ability to return to Beijing.

‘I don’t have 14-day travel history to areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Can I return to Beijing?’

As long as your Beijing Health Kit and travel code are green, you can return to Beijing without restrictions. 

However, after returning to Beijing, don’t discount the possibility that you may be asked to undergo ‘health monitoring,’ or quarantine at home or in a centralized facility. 

This may happen if, within 14 days of arriving in Beijing, an area from which you returned reports cases or is declared mid- or high-risk. Keep checking your Beijing Health Kit and travel code. 

‘An area I traveled to has reported one or more confirmed COVID-19 cases. Can I return to Beijing?’

This is where it gets complicated. 

The bottom line is this; you must have a green Beijing Health Kit and travel code to return to Beijing. 

The official policy states that those in or with 14-day travel history to counties (县) outside of Beijing where at least one or more cases have been reported, are not allowed to enter Beijing, as reported by China Daily

Those from counties (县) which don’t have cases but which belong to cities where infections are reported elsewhere, can enter Beijing, although only if necessary. However, you must have proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours, as well as a green Beijing Health Kit and travel code to return to Beijing.

You must also undergo 14 days of ‘health monitoring’ upon return to Beijing. 

‘I'm confused!’

With rules so complicated even for the most adept China-watcher, it is probably best to re-iterate this advice; avoid leaving Beijing unless absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, three chains of infection have been identified regarding the current outbreak of COVID-19 in the capital. 

The first is connected to a passenger on a train from Gansu province which arrived in Beijing on October 15. The passenger has been linked to cases in Fengtai district. 

The second is connected to those who returned from a road trip in Inner Mongolia. The infected individuals have been linked to cases in Changping district. 

The third also regards a group who took a road trip to Inner Mongolia and have been linked to cases in Fengtai district. 

Other recent measures introduced in Beijing have included a temporary halt to inter-provincial tour groups, a requirement for parks and other scenic spots to operate at 75% capacity, and more, as announced at the 251st Press Conference on Pandemic Control by the city's Information Office. 

Strict COVID-19 measures in the capital won’t go away anytime soon. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Beijing

more news

A Walmart Supermarket is Part of Beijing’s Olympic Bubble? No

A Walmart Supermarket is Part of Beijing’s Olympic Bubble? No

Messages in WeChat groups falsely stated a Walmart supermarket would be designated for overseas athletes and coaches.

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beijing's Changing district.

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

On October 19, a new COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing’s Fengtai district. Two communities are under lockdown.

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

From October 1 until October 7, Beijing will see temporary subway station and road closures for National Week holiday.

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

The new rules are in effect as of September 28, 2021.

Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

Activities to mark Martyrs Remembrance Day will take place on September 30 in Tiananmen Square.

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

Is everything your school says true?

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

A video has circulated on Chinese social media of a male guest at the resort raising his middle finger to Megatron.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: PR China Admitted into the United Nations

Youku Accused of Shameless 'Squid Game' Rip Off

China To Ban All Privately-funded News Organizations?

13 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

China, Here Are Your 2022 Public Holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Leaving Beijing? Take Note of These (Complicated) COVID-19 Rules

Leaving Beijing? Take Note of These (Complicated) COVID-19 Rules

Haikou Coffee Talks: Hainanese Dimsum at Hundred Flavors 百回味茶园

Haikou Coffee Talks: Hainanese Dimsum at Hundred Flavors 百回味茶园

36 Halloween Events in Haikou

36 Halloween Events in Haikou

27 Sanya Halloween Events & More

27 Sanya Halloween Events & More

A Walmart Supermarket is Part of Beijing’s Olympic Bubble? No

A Walmart Supermarket is Part of Beijing’s Olympic Bubble? No

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives