Red Envelopes Giveaway: RMB100,000 in Cash for Sanya Voters

The City of Sanya’s multiple government bureaus want the public to help them decide what makes this beautiful gem of Hainan so unique. They’ll even give you the chance to win cash to vote. With RMB100,000 in cash to give away in red envelopes, there are good odds you’ll be a winner.

No shenfenzheng? No problem!



Not only will you have a chance to vote in this competition but you can submit your work, both without needing an ID to be provided. Even if you’re not living in Sanya, if you’ve only come and explored, you too can submit your photos and participate.



Can’t read Chinese? No problem!

The whole page can be translated by clicking the right hand corner dots then sliding the bottom over to click “Translate Full Text.”

We encourage expats all over China who love Sanya to submit their photos to help contribute to this design competition.



Voting has already started. You can vote three times a day for up to ten Sanya symbols.



Then whichever top 30 photos become selected as “the most Sanya” will be assembled and given to competing international design firms to then come up with a new design scheme to develop Sanya’s urban planning.



We really like that the collaborating bureaus sponsoring this competition have pointed to successful campaigns in London, Osaka, Beijing and other cities.



London before. Image via Global Design Competion of Sanya Urban Elements





London after. Image via Global Design Competion of Sanya Urban Elements

Image via Global Design Competion of Sanya Urban Elements

Image via Global Design Competion of Sanya Urban Elements

The public will also be able to compete and vote in the international design competition, which has three prizes for professionals (RMB80,000 to RMB50,000) and five prizes for the public (RMB80,000 to RMB2,000).



Finally, this whole community experience will end with students of Sanya competing in a painting competition, tying their education experience to a real world situation and showcasing the talent of Sanya’s youth.



We love the community experience of this, and so we hope everyone reading will participate and encourage your friends to do so as well.



Click here to access the design competition! Tonight is the last night to submit work, and voting ends November 5.



[Images by Sanya Daily]



