  1. home
  2. Articles

13 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, October 25, 2021

0 0

4-Day Ski Experience at Changbai Mountain

117930377.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Want to visit a top ski resort with full hotel accommodation, three days on the slopes and round-trip air ticket from just RMB2,680? Wanda Changbai Mountain International Resort is a true skiing paradise; with its waterfalls, hot springs, canyons, alpine gardens and snow-covered trees, it is a silver Winter Wonderland!

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival

Harbin.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Warm Christmas: Off the Beaten Path Beihai with Detian Waterfall

 1092898706.jpgImage courtesy of C Adventure

No Guilin; no Yangshuo. This truly is an off-the-beaten-path Guangxi adventure. Admire stunning Detian Waterfall on the Sino-Vietnam border, hike Tongling Grand Canyon, take a bamboo raft down the mirror-like Ming-shi River – right to your hotel for the night – explore Beihai Old town, relax on the beach, surf and go boating then relax on traditional Weizhou Island.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Chongming Meditation + Yin Yoga Weekend Retreat

2080986421.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Space

Compassion, enthusiasm and openness are necessary for self nurturing. Practicing Yin Yoga, Meditation and Pranayama, and receiving Reiki healing, might help you to awaken those essential emotions for the mind, body and soul. Embrace nature at beautiful Chunting Family Farm, where both an indoor open camping space and outdoor camping options are available.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour

317314903.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, China’s largest and most important, Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Winter Tour with Kunming, Dali & Lijiang

827576411.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Kunming, Dali and Lijiang, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Kunming Stone Forest and Lijiang Old Town and enjoy ethnic festivals, architectures, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Ice Climbing Tour in Shuangqiao Valley

1344473353.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Mount Siguniang Scenic Area is an unspoiled wilderness park located in western Sichuan that includes Mount Siguniang and three valleys: Shuangqiao Valley, Changping Valley and Haizi Valley. Shuangqiao Valley is an area of unspoiled natural beauty, with unusual scenery rarely seen anywhere else in the world. A nature lover’s dream, this is a land of blue sky, clouds and mist, snow peaks, ancient cypress forests, alpine meadow and rushing waterfalls that are ideal for ice climbing in winter.

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Tianmu Mountain Excursion

1595981996.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

The crisp breeze of autumn is upon us; the leaves are transforming from lush green to golden yellow and brisk burgundy. There is no better place to experience the change of the seasons than Tianmu Mountain, a national nature reserve. Lakes, mountains, forests; this beautiful mountain is perfect for those wishing to engage in natural surroundings and local culture. And be sure not to miss the bonfire party in the evening!

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Ice & Snow Festival + Siberian Tigers

Harbin-C-Adv.jpgImage courtesy of C Adventure

Blessed with dry, freezing cold winters, Harbin is a true winter destination. This is largely thanks to the city’s annual Harbin Ice & Snow Festival, a two-month-long extravaganza featuring giant lit-up ice sculptures. As well as the Snow Sculpture Expo at Sun Island and Songhua River Ice Activities, this trip takes in the Siberian Tiger Park, St. Sophia Cathedral, Central Street and more. And all for only RMB2,580.

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration for Chinese painters for hundreds of years due to its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

For More Information Click Here

6-Days Xishuangbanna Rainforest & Exotic Culture Tour

2111382037.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest. Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

For More Information Click Here

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

IMG_9808.jpgImage by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image via Pixabay]

China Travel Deals china Travel Travel Guide

more news

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: PR China Admitted into the United Nations

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

Youku Accused of Shameless 'Squid Game' Rip Off

China To Ban All Privately-funded News Organizations?

We're Hiring: Account Executive & Events Marketing Executive

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

New Serbia-Sanya Business Service Point Creates International Opportunity

New Serbia-Sanya Business Service Point Creates International Opportunity

13 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

13 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

This Day in History: PR China Admitted into the United Nations

This Day in History: PR China Admitted into the United Nations

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Youku Accused of Shameless 'Squid Game' Rip Off

Youku Accused of Shameless 'Squid Game' Rip Off

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives