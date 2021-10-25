13 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

4-Day Ski Experience at Changbai Mountain



Image via Dragon Adventures

Want to visit a top ski resort with full hotel accommodation, three days on the slopes and round-trip air ticket from just RMB2,680? Wanda Changbai Mountain International Resort is a true skiing paradise; with its waterfalls, hot springs, canyons, alpine gardens and snow-covered trees, it is a silver Winter Wonderland!

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



7-Day Warm Christmas: Off the Beaten Path Beihai with Detian Waterfall

Image courtesy of C Adventure

No Guilin; no Yangshuo. This truly is an off-the-beaten-path Guangxi adventure. Admire stunning Detian Waterfall on the Sino-Vietnam border, hike Tongling Grand Canyon, take a bamboo raft down the mirror-like Ming-shi River – right to your hotel for the night – explore Beihai Old town, relax on the beach, surf and go boating then relax on traditional Weizhou Island.

3-Day Chongming Meditation + Yin Yoga Weekend Retreat



Image courtesy of Dragon Space

Compassion, enthusiasm and openness are necessary for self nurturing. Practicing Yin Yoga, Meditation and Pranayama, and receiving Reiki healing, might help you to awaken those essential emotions for the mind, body and soul. Embrace nature at beautiful Chunting Family Farm, where both an indoor open camping space and outdoor camping options are available.

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour



Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, China’s largest and most important, Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

7-Day Yunnan Winter Tour with Kunming, Dali & Lijiang



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Kunming, Dali and Lijiang, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Kunming Stone Forest and Lijiang Old Town and enjoy ethnic festivals, architectures, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Day Ice Climbing Tour in Shuangqiao Valley



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Mount Siguniang Scenic Area is an unspoiled wilderness park located in western Sichuan that includes Mount Siguniang and three valleys: Shuangqiao Valley, Changping Valley and Haizi Valley. Shuangqiao Valley is an area of unspoiled natural beauty, with unusual scenery rarely seen anywhere else in the world. A nature lover’s dream, this is a land of blue sky, clouds and mist, snow peaks, ancient cypress forests, alpine meadow and rushing waterfalls that are ideal for ice climbing in winter.

2-Day Tianmu Mountain Excursion



Image via Dragon Adventures

The crisp breeze of autumn is upon us; the leaves are transforming from lush green to golden yellow and brisk burgundy. There is no better place to experience the change of the seasons than Tianmu Mountain, a national nature reserve. Lakes, mountains, forests; this beautiful mountain is perfect for those wishing to engage in natural surroundings and local culture. And be sure not to miss the bonfire party in the evening!

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

3-Day Ice & Snow Festival + Siberian Tigers

Image courtesy of C Adventure

Blessed with dry, freezing cold winters, Harbin is a true winter destination. This is largely thanks to the city’s annual Harbin Ice & Snow Festival, a two-month-long extravaganza featuring giant lit-up ice sculptures. As well as the Snow Sculpture Expo at Sun Island and Songhua River Ice Activities, this trip takes in the Siberian Tiger Park, St. Sophia Cathedral, Central Street and more. And all for only RMB2,580.

2-Day Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort





Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration for Chinese painters for hundreds of years due to its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

6-Days Xishuangbanna Rainforest & Exotic Culture Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest. Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via Pixabay]