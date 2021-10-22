  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 22, 2021

0 0

Beijing’s Changping district has introduced new measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19, with one headline declaring the district as having entered a ‘state of emergency.’ 

The new measures come following four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Changping. The cases are all from the Hongfu Yuan residential community. The four infected individuals had taken a road trip together to Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and Shanxi provinces. The cases were reported on October 22. 

Hongfu Yuan and nearby Baigezhuang Xincun West residential communities are both under lockdown. This means residents can enter their properties but cannot leave. 

Hongfu Yuan community has been declared a mid-risk area.

At the 244th Press Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control, officials stated that Changping already started mass testing to identify close contacts of those infected and would strengthen the district’s vaccine program. Changping residents have been told to avoid large gatherings and large group-meals, as far as possible.

If you’re in Changping, expect stricter enforcement of health code-scanning, mask-wearing and other measures in certain settings. 

Meanwhile, a close contact identified in Baoding city, Hebei province reportedly dined at a Yihai Renjia restaurant in Beijing’s Daxing district between 7pm and 9pm on October 18. Those who dined in the restaurant during this time should inform their local community and undergo a 7-day home quarantine, according to Beijing Evening News

The news cases come as Beijing’s Fengtai district also reported a new COVID-19 case on October 19. Other parts of the Chinese mainland have also had small outbreaks of the virus. As of press time, there are nine mid-risk areas in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and Gansu, as well as one high-risk area in Inner Mongolia. 

READ MORE: Beijing's New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

As of press time, there are still no new city-wide measures for those in Beijing. Be sure to watch this space in case anything changes. 

[Cover image via Pexels]

Covid-19 Beijing

more news

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

On October 19, a new COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing’s Fengtai district. Two communities are under lockdown.

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

From October 1 until October 7, Beijing will see temporary subway station and road closures for National Week holiday.

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

The new rules are in effect as of September 28, 2021.

Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

Activities to mark Martyrs Remembrance Day will take place on September 30 in Tiananmen Square.

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

Is everything your school says true?

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

A video has circulated on Chinese social media of a male guest at the resort raising his middle finger to Megatron.

Will China's New COVID-19 Vaccine Work Against the Delta Strain?

Experts predict the vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), could be the most effective vaccine developed in China.

Every District in Beijing May Soon Have Shared Bikes

Mentougou is currently the only one of Beijing's 16 districts not served by the three operational bike-share companies.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

We're Hiring: Events Marketing Executive (Shanghai)

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

China To Ban All Privately-funded News Organizations?

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Youku Accused of Shameles 'Squid Game' Rip Off

Youku Accused of Shameles 'Squid Game' Rip Off

32 Haikou Events for a Fantastic Week Ahead

32 Haikou Events for a Fantastic Week Ahead

We're Hiring: Account Executive & Events Marketing Executive

We're Hiring: Account Executive & Events Marketing Executive

27 Sanya Events to Spice Up Your Weekend

27 Sanya Events to Spice Up Your Weekend

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives