Beijing’s Changping District Introduces New COVID-19 Measures

Beijing’s Changping district has introduced new measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19, with one headline declaring the district as having entered a ‘state of emergency.’

The new measures come following four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Changping. The cases are all from the Hongfu Yuan residential community. The four infected individuals had taken a road trip together to Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and Shanxi provinces. The cases were reported on October 22.

Hongfu Yuan and nearby Baigezhuang Xincun West residential communities are both under lockdown. This means residents can enter their properties but cannot leave.

Hongfu Yuan community has been declared a mid-risk area.

At the 244th Press Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control, officials stated that Changping already started mass testing to identify close contacts of those infected and would strengthen the district’s vaccine program. Changping residents have been told to avoid large gatherings and large group-meals, as far as possible.

If you’re in Changping, expect stricter enforcement of health code-scanning, mask-wearing and other measures in certain settings.

Meanwhile, a close contact identified in Baoding city, Hebei province reportedly dined at a Yihai Renjia restaurant in Beijing’s Daxing district between 7pm and 9pm on October 18. Those who dined in the restaurant during this time should inform their local community and undergo a 7-day home quarantine, according to Beijing Evening News.

The news cases come as Beijing’s Fengtai district also reported a new COVID-19 case on October 19. Other parts of the Chinese mainland have also had small outbreaks of the virus. As of press time, there are nine mid-risk areas in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and Gansu, as well as one high-risk area in Inner Mongolia.

As of press time, there are still no new city-wide measures for those in Beijing. Be sure to watch this space in case anything changes.

