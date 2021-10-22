32 Haikou Events for a Fantastic Week Ahead

Don’t blame your city if you decide to stay at home this weekend.



Ends This Sunday: Unlimited Cocktails Deal



The only rule is that you’ve got to finish your glass before you order another off their cocktails list. See our review here. To have a free coffee or latte on That’s Sanya, scan the QR code below.

Daily, 7-11pm; RMB99 per day. Zeus Restaurant & Bar.



October 23: Livestream of Hainan Opera Puppets Talk



Sold out since Wednesday, the first in a series of bilingual events on the culture and history of Hainan will be livestreamed at 我是凡一 on Douyin.



Sat Oct 23, 7pm; Free on livestream. Fullsing.

October 25 - November 1: Halloween Set Meal



Daily Until Nov 1, 7-11pm; RMB688. Zeus Restaurant & Bar.

October 22: The Ultimate Broadway Musical Concert

Listen to the Golden Songs of Broadway.

Fri Oct 22, 8-9pm; RMB80-380. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

October 22: Friendship City Nanhai Grand Opening



There are sure to be discounts and prizes at all of the stores.



Fri - Tues, Oct 22-26; Free entry. Friendship Nanhai City Mall.

October 22: Discounts at A Puff



Monthly menu update. See a review of this Hainan French fusion bistro here.



Fri Oct 22; 20% off everything, 20% of natural wine starting at 9pm every Sunday to Thursday. A puff.

October 22: The Porch Friday Special



Fri Oct 22; 5.30-8.30pm. Serviced with Spanish rice. The Porch.



October 22 & 23: DIY Flower Design



Gain flower arranging skills with this DIY design class utilizing paper materials and ribbons. Registration fee includes flowers, materials and training.

Fri & Sat Oct 22 & 23, 4-5.15pm; RMB168. Register by Oct 17 by contacting WeChat ID: rooted2216. Rooted Design Studio.

October 22-24: Frey Parties



Fri-Sun Oct 22-24, 10.30pm; Free. Frey.

October 23: ‘Excuse Me’ 2021 National Tour

“The world won't end as easily as all that.”



Sat Oct 23, 8.30-10pm. RMB168-368. Old School Livehouse.

October 23-24: Parent & Child Workshops



Image via Sweet Aroma



Make a butter knife and spoon at this Saturday’s woodworking class and a yogurt cake at the baking class on Sunday.



Sat & Sun Oct 23 & 24, 3-5pm; RMB159 one parent, one child for Saturday, RMB100 one parent, one child for Sunday. RSVP by contacting WeChat ID: clstephens. Sweet Aroma.

October 24: Mission Hills Barca Football Week



Free football training for kids between 5 and 7 years of age along with free tickets to the Haikou Barca Experience Museum and free food vouchers (RMB50).



Sun Oct 24, 4-5.30pm; Free with registration. Mission Hills Football Base.



October 24: Goodbye Mr. Loser Comedy



Go through a comedy set in the 90’s meant to take you through the ups and downs of life.



Sun Oct 24, 8-10pm; RMB80-680. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

October 24: Women’s Entrepreneurship Conference



Salon discussions will include financing, resource matching, internet celebrity and more.



Sun Oct 24, 9am-6pm; Free. Wuzhou Ballroom at the Sheraton Haikou Hotel.



October 24: Photography Exhibit



Sun Oct 24, 5pm. Free. Freeven Bakery, Shang Bang City.

October 24: Urban Sketchers



Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.



Every Sun, 9am-5.30pm. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Shishan Town.

October 26-29: Peter Pan



Tues-Fri Oct 26-29, 7.30pm; RMB50-99. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

October 26-27: Crosstalk Performance



Set during the 2020 Spring Festival Covid outbreak, this traditional Chinese stand up comedy form is best enjoyed by advanced Chinese speakers.



Tues & Weds Oct 26 & 27, 8pm; RMB180-90. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre.

October 26 & 28: Teach Better Series



Get your PD time covered and online with these workshops offered online by well-known UK universities.



Tues & Thurs Oct 26 & 28, 5-6pm; Free. Online.

October 27: Viola and Violin Mini-concert



Enchanting interactive musical story and live performance.

Wed Oct 27, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

October 29-31: Magic Journey



Enjoy Hogwarts-themed Halloween parties, afternoon tea, buffet and more.

Fri-Sun Oct 29-31, times vary; RMB88-398. Buy and book by calling the hotel 3128-9999. Sofitel Haikou.



October 29-31: 5th Asian AI Technology Report



Fri-Sun Oct 29-31. Contact Xu at 13627570288 to find out time, register and pay the non-member fee. Howard Johnson Star Bay Hotel.



October 29-31: 6th Hainan New Energy Vehicle Exhibition



Fri-Sat Oct 29-31, 9am-5.30pm; Free. Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Until October 30: Halloween Countdown







This online event takes place every week to count up to Halloween, when Sanya Getaway will kick off to have their family Halloween Party. Join the group for fun activities to enjoy with your child. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Sanya or not!



Until Oct 30; RMB50. Online. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway.

October 30: Kids DIY Flower Design



Sat Oct 30, 4-5.15pm; RMB168. Rooted Design Studio.

Until October 31: DIY Cooking Classes



Children 12 and up are welcome.



Sat & Sun Until Oct 31, 2-5pm; RMB120-140 per class. Grocery.

October 31: Spooktacular



Enjoy these children’s activities including a Halloween party and buffet dinner.



Sun Oct 31, 11am; RMB98-888. The Ritz-Carlton, Haikou.



October 31: Singles Escape Room Party



Meet the next love of your life while you escape a Halloween-themed escape room.



Sun Oct 31, 3-6pm; RMB298 per person. TNT Immersive Theater.

November 3: Happy Mozart



A live performance in memory of Mozart and accompanied with musical storytelling.



Wed Nov 3, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

Until November 8: Oil Painting Exhibit of Landscapes



The sea’s rhythm and coconut-flavored breeze are expressed in oil by Fu Guoping and Wang Xin.



Sat-Mon Oct 23-Nov 8, 3pm; Free. Mass Art Museum.

November 20: Peppa Pig’s Perfect Rainy Day



Performed in Chinese.



Sat Nov 20, 3pm & 7.30pm show times; RMB50-480. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

Until November 28: Calligraphy and Scroll Painting Exhibition

Qing and Ming Dynasty Scroll Paintings from the permanent collection of Jiangsu Province’s Jianghai Museum.

Until Nov 28. Haikou. Exhibit Hall 1, Hainan Museum.

