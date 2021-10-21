  1. home
27 Sanya Events to Spice Up Your Weekend

By Vanessa Jencks, October 21, 2021

0 0

Spooky events are right around the corner, so plan your costume now. Until then, have fun this weekend at these events, costume or not.

October 24: The Super Sanya Stuff Swap

super-sanya-stuff-swap2.jpgThis community yard sale is perfect for those who need to do some fall cleaning or prepare for a move. It’s especially great for those small little items that people don’t want to go just to your house to pick up. If you’ve just moved to Sanya, it’s a great place to meet people and pick up odds and ends for your new apartment. About half of the tables have been claimed for sellers, so sign up to get your own place. It’s free to attend for both buyers and sellers.

Sun Oct 24, 2-5pm; Free but space limited for sellers. SHouse in Dadonghai.

October 21: Pancake Lee Birthday Party

WechatIMG64.jpeg

Join Aurora’s owner Pancake Lee and several of his DJ friends for one fantastic birthday bash.

Thurs Oct 21, 5-11pm; Free. Aurora.

October 21: IT & Digital Networking EventWechatIMG13.jpeg

You must RSVP to attend. Event in Chinese.

Fri Oct 21, 7pm; Free, 50 people max. Golden Phoenix Seaview Hotel.

October 21: Candy Land

WechatIMG73.jpeg


Indulge your sweet tooth with Solar’s new party on Thursday. Their Circus theme follows on Friday with Safari on Saturday.

Thurs Oct 21, 7pm-2am; Free. Solar.

October 21: The Voice & Drink Discounts

WechatIMG46.jpeg

Check out 100% Livehouse’s official account for their drink discounts while you watch the show.

Thurs Oct 21, Xpm; Free. 100%Livehouse.

October 22: Cuban Style Salsa

salsa-at-penninsual-story.jpg
Image via Pixabay

Learn to salsa from three fantastic Cuban instructors.

Fri Oct 22 8pm; Free. Peninsula Story.

October 22: Dune Premier

dune.jpg

The time has arrived for the start of a potentially epic series.

Fri Oct 22, 11am-late; RMB40 and up. Pineapple Mall.

October 21-28: Teach Better Series

WechatIMG156.jpeg

Get your PD time covered and online with these workshops offered online by well-known UK universities.

Tues & Thurs Oct 21, 26 & 28, 5-6pm; Free. Online.

October 22-23: Mila Baby

WechatIMG68.jpeg

Growing-fame rapper Mila Baby has flown in from Beijing for a hot night in Sanya on Friday with DJ Baboon showing her spins on Saturday.

Fri & Sat, Oct 22 & 23, 5-9.30pm; Free. Space+.

October 22 & 29: Pumpkin Lantern Workshop

WechatIMG69.jpeg


Register for a DIY Pumpkin Lantern Halloween Party at Song of Youth Mall (the same mall housing Royal Fusion). Families must register ahead of time, but children will have several spooky activities, one involving cartoon collection, the craft class and finally a group photo. Attendees must register to participate and will be notified of instructions via text message.

Sat Oct 22 & 29, 3.30-4.30pm; Free. Song of Youth Mall.

October 23: Candy Castle

WechatIMG71.jpeg


Check out the video of the event on That’s Sanya WeChat.

Sat Oct 23, 9pm-2am; Free. Sky Bar at Phoenix Island Hotel.

October 23: Cat Party

WechatIMG66.jpeg

Sat Oct 23, 9.30pm-late; Free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

October 24: Happy Hour Art Workshop

WechatIMG56.jpeg

After you finish selling off your valuables at the Super Sanya Stuff Swap, grab a bite to eat in Dadonghai before finishing a beautiful day with Jewels at the Happy Hour Art Workshop.

Sun Oct 24, 7pm; Price varies. Scan the QR Code for location and price information.

Until October 25: The Curse of Turandot

the-curse-of-turandot.jpg

Check out this tale before it goes out of theaters. Did you know Dylan Sprouse ‘learned’ Chinese just to play the part?

Until Oct 25, times vary. RMB40+. Malls around Sanya, including Pineapple Mall.

October 28: Cross-Cultural Communication 2

WechatIMG2.jpeg

This workshop is intended for business owners, entrepreneurs and employees working in China wishing to improve their business communication skills.

Thurs Oct 28, 10am-Noon; Free. China Hainan Human Resources Services Industrial Park.

Until October 30: Halloween Countdown

WechatIMG159.jpeg

This online event takes place every week to count up to Halloween, when Sanya Getaway will kick off to have their family Halloween Party. Join the group for fun activities to enjoy with your child. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Sanya or not!

Daily Oct 18-30; RMB50. Online. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway.

October 28-31: Auto Exhibition

WechatIMG44.jpeg

WechatIMG45.jpeg

You can even test drive the cars if you bring your driver’s license.

Thurs-Sun Oct 28-31, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Mangrove Tree World Resort Sanya Bay.

Daily: Las Vegas Show

WechatIMG48.jpeg

Daily, Admissions starts at 6.30pm, Showtime 8-9pm; RMB238. Sanya Maritime Silk Road Grand Theater.

Until Oct 31: RMB99 for Red Detachment of Women

WechatIMG49.jpeg

Stop by prior to the show at 5pm for a free demonstration of how the lights, fire and action are handled safely.

Daily, 8pm; RMB 99. Purchase here. Red Detachment of Women Park.

Daily: Shows at Sanya Romance Park

WechatIMG78.jpeg

Minority shows and love stories are available all day long at Sanya’s Romance Park. Check their official account for tickets and times.

Daily, 3-7pm; RMB 148+. Sanya Romance Park.

October 30-31: Birthday Halloween Carnival & Yacht Party

WechatIMG153.jpeg

Friends of Sanya founder Thomas Lynch had to postpone earlier Sanya Birthday Party plans due to COVID-19 cases, so he and his crew are looking forward to this Halloween-themed bash in Houhai.

Sat & Sun Oct 30-31, 4pm-late & 4pm-7pm. Free for the party, RMB480 per person for the yacht party. Reef Bar.

October 31: Halloween Mask Party

WechatIMG63.jpeg

Sun Oct 31, 4-11pm; Free. Reef Bar.

Until October 31: Demons of the Deep at Atlantis

WechatIMG70.jpeg

Buy directly from their official account for RMB90 off of this scary, screaming night in Atlantis Aquarium.

Until Oct 31, 6-10pm; RMB108. Atlantis.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpgJoin other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Breakletics

WechatIMG151.jpeg

Want to lose weight and gain a new skill? Head to the breakletics classes with Liza for a unique, muscle-sculpting and fat-burning class.
Every Tues & Thurs, 6pm; Typhoon Special RMB50, price and location subject to change. WeChat ID: lizkots. Mojo Fitness.

Thursdays: Latin Night

WechatIMG65.jpeg

Every Thurs, 9.30pm-late; Free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Halloween business dance

