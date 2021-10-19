  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 19, 2021

0 0

On October 19, a new COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing’s Fengtai district. 

The infected person lives in Hengfu Zhongjie neighborhood. Two residential communities in the area, Hengfu Zhongjie Courtyard No. 3 and No. 4, have been put under lockdown measures. 

Beijing-COVID-19.jpg

A notice at the entrance of one the communities informs residents of lockdown measures. Image via @北京新闻广播/Weibo

A notice posted on the entrance to one of the residential communities stated that, as of October 19, residents can enter but not leave the respective residential communities; that all residents must undergo health monitoring for any symptoms of COVID-19; and that those working within the respective residential communities would provide support to residents under lockdown measures. 

A journalist from Beijing Community Daily spoke to staff from a nearby dry cleaners, who confirmed their premises were undergoing disinfection. 

The infected individual had returned from Gansu province on the K42 train which arrived in Beijing on October 16. Gansu has recently reported cases of COVID-19. 

At the 242nd Press Conference on Epidemic Control, the Information Office of the Beijing Municipality reported that nine close contacts of the infected person had been established, as reported by Beijing Youth Daily. One of the close contacts was also on the K42 train and tested positive for COVID-19 in Ningxia. The exact chain of transmission is unclear as of press time. 

China has largely managed to contain localized outbreaks since COVID-19 was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019. Recently, a number of cases have emerged in Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi and elsewhere. 

In Beijing, other than in the aforementioned residential communities, there are no new citywide COVID-19 measures as of press time. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Beijing

more news

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

From October 1 until October 7, Beijing will see temporary subway station and road closures for National Week holiday.

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

The new rules are in effect as of September 28, 2021.

Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

Activities to mark Martyrs Remembrance Day will take place on September 30 in Tiananmen Square.

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

Is everything your school says true?

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

A video has circulated on Chinese social media of a male guest at the resort raising his middle finger to Megatron.

Will China's New COVID-19 Vaccine Work Against the Delta Strain?

Experts predict the vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), could be the most effective vaccine developed in China.

Every District in Beijing May Soon Have Shared Bikes

Mentougou is currently the only one of Beijing's 16 districts not served by the three operational bike-share companies.

Beijing Community Locked Down After Suspected COVID-19 Cases?

On Wednesday, September 15, it was reported that suspected COVID cases were found in a Beijing residential community.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China’s First Man in Space

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

French Ambassador to China Discusses 'Good France' Food Event

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

Gear You Need Now for Sanya’s Rainy Season

Gear You Need Now for Sanya’s Rainy Season

China To Ban All Privately-funded News Organizations?

China To Ban All Privately-funded News Organizations?

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives