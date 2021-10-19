Beijing’s New COVID-19 Case: What We Know So Far

On October 19, a new COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing’s Fengtai district.

The infected person lives in Hengfu Zhongjie neighborhood. Two residential communities in the area, Hengfu Zhongjie Courtyard No. 3 and No. 4, have been put under lockdown measures.

A notice at the entrance of one the communities informs residents of lockdown measures. Image via @北京新闻广播/Weibo



A notice posted on the entrance to one of the residential communities stated that, as of October 19, residents can enter but not leave the respective residential communities; that all residents must undergo health monitoring for any symptoms of COVID-19; and that those working within the respective residential communities would provide support to residents under lockdown measures.

A journalist from Beijing Community Daily spoke to staff from a nearby dry cleaners, who confirmed their premises were undergoing disinfection.

The infected individual had returned from Gansu province on the K42 train which arrived in Beijing on October 16. Gansu has recently reported cases of COVID-19.

At the 242nd Press Conference on Epidemic Control, the Information Office of the Beijing Municipality reported that nine close contacts of the infected person had been established, as reported by Beijing Youth Daily. One of the close contacts was also on the K42 train and tested positive for COVID-19 in Ningxia. The exact chain of transmission is unclear as of press time.

China has largely managed to contain localized outbreaks since COVID-19 was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019. Recently, a number of cases have emerged in Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi and elsewhere.

In Beijing, other than in the aforementioned residential communities, there are no new citywide COVID-19 measures as of press time.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

