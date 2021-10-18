12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

5-Star Resort Luxury Qiandaohu Lakeside Getaway



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mt. Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

3-Day Ice & Snow Festival + Siberian Tigers

Image courtesy of C Adventure

Blessed with dry, freezing cold winters, Harbin is an ideal winter destination. This is largely thanks to the city’s annual Harbin Ice & Snow Festival, a two-month-long extravaganza featuring giant lit-up ice sculptures. As well as the Snow Sculpture Expo at Sun Island and Songhua River Ice Activities, this trip takes in the Siberian Tiger Park, St. Sophia Cathedral, Central Street and more.

Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort





Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration for Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

8-Day Trek to Sichuan's Holy Mount Minya Konka



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Explore Chengdu before embarking on an epic trek in the stunning Sichuan scenery to Minya Konka, and appreciate almighty nature as golden sunlight illuminates the Holy Mountain. Hike through grassland and forest, discover traditional villages and ancient animal fossils and camp under a canopy of stars.

Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang ‘Avatar Mountain’ Tour



Image Courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become an iconic Chinese landscape. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is famed for its deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with its own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world’s longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

3-Day Detian Waterfall Adventure



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities. Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests. The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

5-Day Ningxia Wine Tasting & Tengger Desert



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Part of the ancient Silk Road, Ningxia was traditionally a place of trade and cultural exchange between China's central regions and northwestern areas. Today, it attracts visitors with its natural reserves, majestic desert scenery, attractions along the Yellow River, relics of the mysterious Western Xia Dynasty and its growing – and greatly respected – wine culture, including the famous Zhangyu vineyard.

Hike Meiwu Ancient Road Shaoxing Trail



Image Courtesy of Dragon Adventures

The Meiwu Ancient Road of picturesque plum blossoms and green bamboos is a true natural paradise. Through mountains and ridges, this scenic road in Zhejiang province also boasts beautiful clear streams and the blue waters of Chenghu Lake, formed by mountain springs and streams and inhabited by migratory birds. As the weather cools, the metasequoias, or dawn redwoods, and pond cedars change color, offering scenic autumn and winter landscapes.

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle alone, with its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]