The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi​ Ranked 4th Best Hotel in China

By That's Shanghai, October 15, 2021

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi is ranked among 50 Best Hotels in the World and 4th Best Hotel in China.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted and rated across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“We are grateful to our guests, readers and supporters who voted for us. We also would like to thank our dedicated and quality driven colleagues for catapulting us to this great achievement.” said Managing Director Robert C. Hauck.

About The Langham Hotels & Resorts

Combining modern sophistication and timeless glamor, The Langham Hotels & Resorts is globally recognized for its signature pink touches, exceptional intuitive service, contemporary art collections, and award-winning culinary expertise. Drawing on the brand’s distinctive British heritage from the opening of the flagship hotel in London in 1865, The Langham continues the legacy through unwavering commitment in delivering exceptional experiences in London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hefei, Haikou, Ningbo, Changsha, Haining and Xiamen. Learn about the brand by visiting LanghamHotels.com, and follow The Langham Hotels and Resorts on Instagram (@langhamhotels) and Facebook (@thelanghamhotels) and Twitter (@thelanghamhotel).

