  1. home
  2. Articles

A Village Retreat with Modern Comforts at Guizhou's Well House

By Sophie Steiner, November 5, 2021

0 0

The 600 year-old Dali Dong Village (大利侗寨), known as the Pearl Hidden in the Mountains, maintains its traditional architecture and pace of life while simultaneously appealing to travelers not wanting to forego modern comforts. 

DSC01555.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The timeworn wooden buildings flank a central river and well system, surrounded by terraced rice fields that reflect the humble lifestyle of the villagers that have lived there for generations. 

IMG_5300.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

DSC01570.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Artisans line the cobbled walkways, weaving together seemingly simple colored strings into elaborate patterns of all shapes and sizes, while home-cooked food can be found in the welcoming shops near the town’s center. 

DSC01547.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

DSC01527.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Situated on the village’s mountainside, The Well House – a boutique hotel in the heart of Dali designed by Atlas Studio – bridges the gap between the traditional methods of building and current amenities to maintain the integrity that makes Dali what it is.

Contemporary elements, such as floor to ceiling windows, afford guests panoramic views across the town, as well as of the ancient well and Drum Tower. 

IMG_5298.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The hotel is equipped with energy-efficient heating and weatherproofing to enhance the comfort inside the building, while still maintaining the aesthetic of the neighboring structures so as not to disturb the town’s skyline. 

IMG_5098.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

DSC01567.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The rooms are decked out with up-to-date luxuries, plush bedding, Kalahari London toiletries and designer coffee and tea beverages, along with a local handicraft braided bracelet made by the Dong villagers.  

DSC01553.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

IMG_5113.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Cedarwood, most common in the region, makes up the majority of the hotel’s structure, while hand-chosen burnt and blackened bricks add a textural contrast and an earthy feel.

By combining both old and new elements, The Well House is able to find a sustainable path forward that honors and values the past while providing for its future. 

DSC01591.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

DSC01607.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The Well House also provides guests with a full vacation experience – suggesting nearby activities, providing an interactive map of the area for visitors to explore on their own and offering a menu spanning regional specialty dishes featuring local seasonal produce, smoked pork and rice wine. A meal is never complete without a bowl of the most recent season’s freshly harvested rice. 

DSC01541.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

IMG_5202.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

DSC01534.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A visit to The Well House is less about doing and more about being, immersing oneself in the local way of life and enjoying the relaxed surroundings. Nearby, guests can go on hikes for a bird’s eye view of the village, or visit neighboring Dong minority towns.

Just a 30-minute drive from downtown Rongjiang and Rongjiang Railway Station, this convenient visit belongs on every Guizhou itinerary. 

To book a room, contact The Well House house via phone at 139 8481 3317.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

Weekend Getaway getaway Hotel News Hotels Travel Writing travel

more news

Weekend Getaway: Culture-Rich Ancient Capital of China, Nanjing

Weekend Getaway: Culture-Rich Ancient Capital of China, Nanjing

Experience Nanjing, a historical city full of temples, monuments, natural landscapes and street snacks.

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

When the ancient Huai River-Qin Mountains Line and the days of central planning combine...

This Day in History: PR China Admitted into the United Nations

This Day in History: PR China Admitted into the United Nations

On October 25, 1971, the PRC was admitted into the UN.

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

Joined by gaffe-prone 'Great Wally of China' Prince Philip.

Journalist Stephen Claypole Reflects on His 1972 Trip to China

Peeking behind the bamboo curtain: Stephen Claypole recalls the 1972 press delegation to Shanghai.

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

Take a break from your holiday planning to find out why you're having one in the first place.

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Mid-Autumn Festival

What's with all those mooncakes?

How to Learn New Moon Cake Flavors Using Mandarin

Test out some moon cake questions on a friend to discover more fillings.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Coup of Empress Dowager Cixi

Starting Over at 31: An Unconventional Journey to a Computer Science Degree

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Breakfast Champion: Making All Your Meat Feast Dreams Come True

PHOTOS: The Big Winners from the That's 2021 Hospitality Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

Here’s When Beijing’s Central Heating is Switched On

A Village Retreat with Modern Comforts at Guizhou's Well House

A Village Retreat with Modern Comforts at Guizhou's Well House

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives