WATCH: One of Typhoon Compass' Saddest Casualties in Hainan

Projections of Typhoon Compass estimated on Oct 11. Image via Hainan Foreigners WeChat Group

Most schools throughout the province closed, along with many official services, such as the Haikou light rail. Flooding was seen in many urban areas. Trees were knocked down and some buildings and cars were also damaged.



Screengrab via Hainan Foreigners WeChat Group



Screengrab via Hainan Foreigners WeChat Group

This typhoon was not without its losses. One elderly couple driving a tricycle was struck by a falling tree in Haikou, with one dead and another severely injured.



A sea animal was also found dead upon a Haikou running track.

See video below (viewer discretion is advised):





In the video, you can hear two men arguing about whether the animal is a dolphin. The original owner of the video has not been able to be reached, so we cannot confirm date, time and exact location.

That’s reached out to local researcher Dr. Lin Wenzhi, Research Associate of the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, for confirmation about the animal.



Dr. Lin confirmed it is an Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, which is similar to dolphins in several respects and often confused to be its more chirpy, beloved cousin.



Porpoises are victims of bycatch in Hainan and their population is on the decline, along with other mammals in the South China Seas.

According to animal conservation research in 2016, this unfortunate bycatch feeds into the cultural consumption and sale of porpoise and other marine mammal meat in Hainan.



Dr. Lin explained to That’s what to do if one encounters another marine animal carcass in Hainan.



“The best way to help is to contact the Marine Mammals Research Group (0898-8838-0195) at first sighting so we can go there for a comprehensive sampling (for genetic, toxicologic, histological studies, etc.). In case we were not available or the carcass might be quickly taken away, it would be good if someone can take a peanut-sized skin sampling from the carcass and keep it in alcohol. Also, take some close photos of the carcass at different angles, which might be very helpful to identify the species, gender and possibly the cause of death.”



[Cover image by Bobby Jencks for That’s]



