  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: One of Typhoon Compass' Saddest Casualties in Hainan

By Vanessa Jencks, October 15, 2021

0 0

Typhoon Compass passed through Hainan on Wednesday, October 13, making landfall in the early afternoon.

WechatIMG166.jpeg
Projections of Typhoon Compass estimated on Oct 11. Image via Hainan Foreigners WeChat Group

Most schools throughout the province closed, along with many official services, such as the Haikou light rail. Flooding was seen in many urban areas. Trees were knocked down and some buildings and cars were also damaged.

WechatIMG168.jpeg
Screengrab via Hainan Foreigners WeChat Group

WechatIMG169.jpegScreengrab via Hainan Foreigners WeChat Group

This typhoon was not without its losses. One elderly couple driving a tricycle was struck by a falling tree in Haikou, with one dead and another severely injured.

A sea animal was also found dead upon a Haikou running track.

See video below (viewer discretion is advised):


In the video, you can hear two men arguing about whether the animal is a dolphin. The original owner of the video has not been able to be reached, so we cannot confirm date, time and exact location.

That’s reached out to local researcher Dr. Lin Wenzhi, Research Associate of the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, for confirmation about the animal.

Dr. Lin confirmed it is an Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, which is similar to dolphins in several respects and often confused to be its more chirpy, beloved cousin.

Porpoises are victims of bycatch in Hainan and their population is on the decline, along with other mammals in the South China Seas. 

According to animal conservation research in 2016, this unfortunate bycatch feeds into the cultural consumption and sale of porpoise and other marine mammal meat in Hainan.

Dr. Lin explained to That’s what to do if one encounters another marine animal carcass in Hainan.

“The best way to help is to contact the Marine Mammals Research Group (0898-8838-0195) at first sighting so we can go there for a comprehensive sampling (for genetic, toxicologic, histological studies, etc.). In case we were not available or the carcass might be quickly taken away, it would be good if someone can take a peanut-sized skin sampling from the carcass and keep it in alcohol. Also, take some close photos of the carcass at different angles, which might be very helpful to identify the species, gender and possibly the cause of death.”

READ MORE: Blogger Arrested for Eating Protected Coral Wildlife in Hainan

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image by Bobby Jencks for That’s]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg


typhoon Porpoise

more news

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

The cleanup operation is underway.

Typhoon Lingling to Bring Heavy Rains to Shanghai This Week

Typhoon Lingling to Bring Heavy Rains to Shanghai This Week

Thankfully, the storm isn't expected to hit Shanghai directly. But that doesn't mean it won't impact the city.

Red Alert Issued with Typhoon Lekima Set to Hit Shanghai

Red Alert Issued with Typhoon Lekima Set to Hit Shanghai

The typhoon is expected to be the strongest of the year so far.

UPDATE: Brace Yourselves... Typhoon Lekima Is Headed Toward Shanghai

The storm may make landfall in the Shanghai area this weekend. However, it's still possible the typhoon could change course.

Yellow Alert Issued As Typhoon Lekima Approaches China

The storm will likely make landfall in Zhejiang province on Saturday morning and move toward Shanghai on Sunday.

Typhoon Alerts Issued in South China as Wipha Approaches

The Hong Kong Observatory is expecting to issue their first No. 8 signal of the year sometime this afternoon.

Shenzhen Issues First Typhoon Alert of 2019 Storm Season

At 8.45pm last night, a white typhoon warning was issued by the Meteorological Bureau of Shenzhen.

Guangdong Expecting Destructive Typhoon Season in 2019

The 2019 typhoon season is expected to deliver four or five destructive and powerful typhoons.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

This Day in History: China’s First Man in Space

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

Eccentric Ed & the 1st Annual Wuyuan Wheelbarrow Rally

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

This Day in History: China’s First Man in Space

This Day in History: China’s First Man in Space

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi​ Ranked 4th Best Hotel in China

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi​ Ranked 4th Best Hotel in China

Ginny & Gordan Domlija Pick Their Shanghai Family Favorites

Ginny & Gordan Domlija Pick Their Shanghai Family Favorites

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives