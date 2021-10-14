  1. home
11 New Events to Try in Sanya: Artsy Date Night, Halloween & More

By Vanessa Jencks, October 14, 2021

0 0

The typhoon has gone, so get out of the house and find some fun!

Sponsored

October 24: The Super Sanya Stuff Swap

super-sanya-stuff-swap2.jpgThis community yard sale is perfect for those who need to do some fall cleaning or prepare for a move. It’s especially great for those small little items that people don’t want to go just to your house to pick up. If you’ve just moved to Sanya, it’s a great place to meet people and pick up odds and ends for your new apartment. About half of the tables have been claimed for sellers, so sign up to get your own place. It’s free to attend for both buyers and sellers.

Sun Oct 24, 2-5pm; Free but space limited for sellers. SHouse in Dadonghai.

October 16: Mojo Pizza Party

WechatIMG154.jpeg

Like Imperial Pizza? You can get some for free at Mojo Gym this Friday. Who doesn’t like free pizza?

Sat Oct 16, 5-9.30pm; Free. Mojo Fitness.

October 16: Date Night Art Workshop

WechatIMG160.jpeg

Paint along with your sweetheart at this date-night-themed Art Workshop. Snack and drink specials are available.

Sat Oct 16, 7pm; Price varies. Scan the QR Code for location and price information.

October 16: Rainbow Party

WechatIMG155.jpeg

Love color? You’ll love this party at Dolphin. The rainbow pizza looks extra fresh and healthy. The pizza deal will be available for purchase all day but drink deals start at 9.30pm.

Sat Oct 16, 9.30pm-late; Free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

October 17: Surrealism Workshop

WechatIMG163.jpeg

Learn how to demonstrate out of this world ideas at this special Surrealism Workshop.

Sun Oct 17, 3.30-5pm; RMB50 per person. Sanya Houhai Bridge Gallery.

October 17: Coffee Tasting

WechatIMG152.jpeg

Try a sip of coffee from around the world!

Sun Oct 17, 3.30pm; Free. Segarra Art.

October 18-30: Halloween Countdown

WechatIMG159.jpeg

This online event takes place every week to count up to Halloween, when Sanya Getaway will kick off to have their family Halloween Party. Join the group for fun activities to enjoy with your child. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Sanya or not!

Daily Oct 18-30; RMB50. Online. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway.

October 19-28: Teach Better Series

WechatIMG156.jpeg

Get your PD time covered and online with these workshops offered online by well-known UK universities.

Tues & Thurs Oct 19 & 21, 26 & 28, 5-6pm; Free. Online.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpgJoin other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Mondays: Dance Pub

WechatIMG150.jpeg

We’ve yet to try out Vanessa House’s food and atmosphere, but have heard from readers it is similar to Beer Park with less crowd and less dance. If you go for the RMB8.8 per bottle of Corona or Budweiser, let us know how the dance performances fair.

Every Mon, 8pm-late; Free entry. Vanessa House.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Breakletics

WechatIMG151.jpeg

Want to lose weight and gain a new skill? Head to the breakletics classes with Liza for a unique, muscle-sculpting and fat-burning class.
Every Tues & Thurs, 6pm; Typhoon Special RMB50, price and location subject to change. WeChat ID: lizkots. Mojo Fitness.

October 30-31: Birthday Halloween Carnival & Yacht Party

WechatIMG153.jpeg

Friends of Sanya founder Thomas Lynch had to postpone earlier Sanya Birthday Party plans due to COVID-19 cases, so he and his crew are looking forward to this Halloween-themed bash in Houhai.

Sat & Sun Oct 30-31, 4pm-late & 4pm-7pm. Free for the party, RMB480 per person for the yacht party. Reef Bar.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill]

Sanya party

