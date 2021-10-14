10 Most Active Chinese Cities during the National Day Holiday

A recent report by Meituan revealed where consumption was highest in the PRC over Golden Week.

The report said total consumption volume was up 29.5% compared to 2020 – a positive sign for China’s economic recovery amid the pandemic.

The figure is a combination of consumption data from businesses run by Meituan, covering catering, accommodation, travel and entertainment.

The usual metropolises topped the list, with Shanghai leading the way.

10. Xi’an

9. Suzhou

8. Wuhan

7. Hangzhou

6. Chongqing

5. Chengdu

4. Guangzhou

3. Shenzhen

2. Beijing

1. Shanghai

[Cover image via Pixabay]