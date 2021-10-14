  1. home
  2. Articles

10 Most Active Chinese Cities during the National Day Holiday

By That's Guangzhou, October 14, 2021

0 0

A recent report by Meituan revealed where consumption was highest in the PRC over Golden Week.

The report said total consumption volume was up 29.5% compared to 2020 – a positive sign for China’s economic recovery amid the pandemic.

The figure is a combination of consumption data from businesses run by Meituan, covering catering, accommodation, travel and entertainment.

The usual metropolises topped the list, with Shanghai leading the way.

10. Xi’an

9. Suzhou
8. Wuhan
7. Hangzhou
6. Chongqing
5. Chengdu
4. Guangzhou
3. Shenzhen
2. Beijing
1. Shanghai

[Cover image via Pixabay]

lists Golden Week

more news

20 Golden Events in Haikou: Performances, Parties, Labyrinths & More

20 Golden Events in Haikou: Performances, Parties, Labyrinths & More

There's ton to do in Haikou for Golden Week.

33 Colorful and Fun Parties in Sanya for Golden Week

33 Colorful and Fun Parties in Sanya for Golden Week

Parties galore!

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

From October 1 until October 7, Beijing will see temporary subway station and road closures for National Week holiday.

Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

Activities to mark Martyrs Remembrance Day will take place on September 30 in Tiananmen Square.

15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

Here is what to do and where to go before National Week.

82 Shanghai Attractions Offering Half-Price Admission This Week

Mid-Autumn Festival plans sorted.

0 New Local COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Time This Week in Guangzhou

On Friday morning, the Guangzhou municipal health commission reported no new local cases.

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

Ice storms wiped out electricity and transportation for millions of households in south-central China back in 2008.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

Will China Re-Open Its Border Once 80% of Population Vaccinated?

Eccentric Ed & the 1st Annual Wuyuan Wheelbarrow Rally

World's Largest Lizard Makes Its Debut at Shanghai Zoo

Bagels & Beyond: Exploring Chinese Takes on Trending Western Food

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

11 New Events to Try in Sanya: Artsy Date Night, Halloween & More

11 New Events to Try in Sanya: Artsy Date Night, Halloween & More

10 Most Active Chinese Cities during the National Day Holiday

10 Most Active Chinese Cities during the National Day Holiday

French Ambassador to China Discusses 'Good France' Food Event

French Ambassador to China Discusses 'Good France' Food Event

SCIS Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair

SCIS Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives