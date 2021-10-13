SCIS Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair

Teacher recruitment for the 2022-23 school year has now begun

Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) invites educators to attend their virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair on October 23. They are pleased to offer the opportunity for passionate educators to meet members of the SCIS community and speak to the school’s leadership team.





With a 25-year legacy of cultivating global-minded, well-rounded and intellectually curious students, SCIS has served as an essential cornerstone in the lives of many.

As a fully authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum World School (PYP, MYP, & DP), SCIS is comprised of a diverse community of learners who take their shared Mission to heart by working together to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring learners who contribute positively to their communities.

SCIS' Mission is the foundation from which they support their holistic approach to education. They utilize inquiry-based learning throughout their rigorous academic program, as well as their vast extra-curricular opportunities.

With a dedicated focus on student well-being, SCIS has established a welcoming atmosphere that creates the conditions for students to follow their passion for learning, all within a truly international context.







Teachers who best fit the SCIS community believe in the value of...

Lifelong learning

International, diverse and inclusive communities

Driving change through innovation and creativity

Supporting the well-being of everyone

An inquiry-based & holistic approach to learning

Discover the SCIS community for yourself – apply today

October 11 – Application Portal Opens



October 11-22 – Candidate Screening & Interview Scheduling



October 23 – Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair & Virtual Interviews



Visit the Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair webpage via the following QR Code to learn more and sign up now: