  1. home
  2. Articles

SCIS Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair

By Sponsored, October 13, 2021

0 0

Teacher-recruitment-fair-flyer-final-1smaller.gif

Teacher recruitment for the 2022-23 school year has now begun

Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) invites educators to attend their virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair on October 23. They are pleased to offer the opportunity for passionate educators to meet members of the SCIS community and speak to the school’s leadership team.

Employment-48.jpg

With a 25-year legacy of cultivating global-minded, well-rounded and intellectually curious students, SCIS has served as an essential cornerstone in the lives of many.

As a fully authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum World School (PYP, MYP, & DP), SCIS is comprised of a diverse community of learners who take their shared Mission to heart by working together to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring learners who contribute positively to their communities.

Middle-School-students-66.jpg

SCIS' Mission is the foundation from which they support their holistic approach to education. They utilize inquiry-based learning throughout their rigorous academic program, as well as their vast extra-curricular opportunities.

With a dedicated focus on student well-being, SCIS has established a welcoming atmosphere that creates the conditions for students to follow their passion for learning, all within a truly international context.

_B0A7992.jpg

Teachers who best fit the SCIS community believe in the value of...

  • Lifelong learning

  • International, diverse and inclusive communities

  • Driving change through innovation and creativity

  • Supporting the well-being of everyone

  • An inquiry-based & holistic approach to learning

Discover the SCIS community for yourself – apply today

  • October 11 – Application Portal Opens

  • October 11-22 – Candidate Screening & Interview Scheduling

  • October 23 – Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair & Virtual Interviews

Visit the Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair webpage via the following QR Code to learn more and sign up now:

download.jpg

education

more news

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

As part of their college's summer professional development program, students created an AI-based robot

China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive

China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive

As many training centers continue to recover from the effects of COVID-19, the sector has now been hit with new laws which effectively ban after-school tutoring in core subjects. Some businesses have already perished. For others, they must adapt or face the same fate.

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

Users under the age of 14 will be limited to 40 minutes of access to the app per day.

Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

You May Hear Sirens In These Chinese Cities This Saturday

Saturday, September 18 marks China’s annual National Defense Education Day.

Become a Better Professional by Being a Student Again in China

It’s back-to-school time again, and among the ranks of new university students are working professionals.

More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

The spate of closures has come following a new law regarding out-of-school-hours tutoring.

Shanghai School News Roundup: August 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

Will China Re-Open Its Border Once 80% of Population Vaccinated?

Eccentric Ed & the 1st Annual Wuyuan Wheelbarrow Rally

World's Largest Lizard Makes Its Debut at Shanghai Zoo

Bagels & Beyond: Exploring Chinese Takes on Trending Western Food

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

French Ambassador to China Discusses 'Good France' Food Event

French Ambassador to China Discusses 'Good France' Food Event

SCIS Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair

SCIS Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

Last Minute Prep Tips for Typhoons and Tropical Storms

Last Minute Prep Tips for Typhoons and Tropical Storms

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives