Last Minute Prep Tips for Typhoons and Tropical Storms

Hainan’s eastern coastline is expected to experience quite a strong storm tomorrow with landfall estimated around 3-4pm in the afternoon. Winds are estimated to reach 120-160km per hour.



Just as recent as fall 2020 during heavy rainfall, some parts of Sanya experienced flooding and mudslides. In 2014, typhoon Rammasun left 17 dead and millions affected.



Readers are encouraged to take precautions and follow advice given by local authorities or disseminated by workplaces and government news outlets.



We reached out to international residents to find out how they’re preparing for the storm.

“We store up water in bowls and pots in case the water shuts off. Close the curtains when the wind is strong. Candles, flashlights, power banks. Fruits and vegetables usually are hard to come by after a typhoon.”

- Randy Floyd, HTBC Foreign Language Consultation, joined by a wife and son in Haikou

“Just make sure there’s enough food in the house, including non perishables (we always have lots of food so I don’t do anything extra here), and fill up every pot we can with water (and our bathtub too). Some with drinking water, some for washing dishes, showering, flushing toilets… I over prepare because we weren’t prepared for the one in 2014 and not having water for all those things is awful. Also candles or preferably flashlights. A power bank is a useful thing to have, fully charged too.”

- Erica Penny, science teacher and mom of two, Haikou Resident



“Maybe shopping beforehand. Reschedule my classes and give notices. Also keep my eyes open for a proper time to go out watch the sea if possible (my favorite).”

- Quentin Yang, English Teacher, Sanya Resident

Based on their advice, we pulled together this checklist for easy reference.



Materials To Get:



Water, 3 liters per person per day for drinking water.

Gather pre-made slow to spoil food and snacks

Examples: chips, granola, bread, dry oatmeal, honey, boxed milk, nuts, raisins, boxed yogurt, dried fruit, dried meat, cereal

Fresh groceries as shops and restaurants may be shut for a few days

Candles

Lighters

Flashlights

Batteries

Wipes for personal hygiene

Diapers and other baby needs

Toilet Paper

Don’t forget pet supplies (such as puppy pads), toiletry supplies (contact lenses solution), regularly-used medicine and first aid kit supplies if you’re out of these materials at the moment.

To-Do List:

Put extra water in pots and pans if you have concern about water shutting off.

Take plants, shoes, laundry, laundry racks and other lightweight items inside or secure them well to your balcony.

Park your moped in a safe location away from unmaintained trees and weak power lines. Try to park on higher ground when possible.

Lock, bolt or secure older balcony doors prone to be opened by wind or barometric pressure.

Shut windows.

Turn your refrigerator down to it’s coldest setting to prepare for power outages.

Make ahead meals if possible.

Charge power banks, electronics and flashlights.

Contact relatives abroad in case they’re not able to reach you for a short time, but they happen to see news of the storm.

Reschedule/ cancel meetings if appropriate and communicate this as soon as possible.



Is there something else you’d add to the materials or to-do list? Get in touch and we’ll update the comments and list on our website.

References: WUnderground, Japan Times

