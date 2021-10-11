‘Foreigner’ Disputes Charges of RMB20,000 Due to Car Damages in Sanya

Sanya Suburban Tourism Circuit Court released news on a recent case involving a described “foreign” tourist who found himself seeking their help on October 7, the last day of National Holiday.



Mr. Al rented a Mercedes-Benz and a Lamborghini from a car rental company in Sanya on the morning of October 5 for one day. When he returned the cars the next day, the rental company asked Mr. Al to compensate internal damage to the Mercedes, and sought to deduct the full deposit, refusing to return it.

Mr. Al found the request much too high and disputed the charges by filing an official complaint with the City Foreign Affairs Office (FAO). The FAO then notified the Tourism Circuit Court officers in the public tourist center.

From here, the on duty judge, police officer and and FAO staff went to the agreed location to mediate between Mr. Al and the car company. The discussion, persuasion and interpretation concluded with Mr. Al “volunteering to pay RMB10,000” to the company. With this settlement, the company agreed to sign a mediation agreement in which Mr. Al would not be held responsible for any further losses.





Image via Sanya Suburban Tourism Circuit Court

Mr. Al thanked the Travel Circuit Court judge and officers along with the FAO for their same-day help and mediation to solve the dispute, which benefited him by RMB10,000.



The article did not show pictures of the internal damage nor specify what exactly was damaged inside the car.

If you have a tourist related issue, you also can reach out to the Foreign Affairs Office by contacting them by telephone (0898-88296438). You can also contact 三亚12345 WeChat Official Account for help if you are unsure of which department to contact with your complaint or dispute.



That’s reached out to Luis Wang, owner of the luxury car company GT风景线 (GT Scenery), to ask for his suggestions on how our readers can avoid a similar situation.

“To protect yourself from rental car damage fraud, there are a few things you can do:

Make sure you have a contract with the rental car company. It is usually in Chinese so if you do not feel comfortable with Chinese, make sure to ask a Chinese-speaking person to check the contract for you. Before driving the car, make sure you go through damages already there. If you can, take videos of both the exterior and interior of the car while you check the damage that is already there.

Make sure your driving license is in compliance with Chinese driving and transportation law. Make sure to check the terms for tickets that might be issued for speeding or parking at wrong spots. Usually these tickets arrive later. For some cases it will be deducted from the deposit as usually deposits will be held for 30 days after the day you rented the car. If you are afraid of renting and then being cheated, make sure you rent from a company who has experience in renting super cars to foreigners, such as mine, GT Scenery. Even if the price might be a few hundred RMB more, the benefit is being clear up front with the contract and details.”

Luis Wang has Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Toyota and McLaren in stock for rent in prices ranging from RMB1,000-12,500 per day.



Images courtesy of GT Scenery



GT Scenery

Daily 10am-10pm. Sanya Hongzhou VIP Yacht Marina, Hongzhou International Yacht Hotel, Yuya Road. See listing.



Along with Mr. Wang’s suggestions above, That’s would advise taking along a Chinese friend who has previous experience renting cars or who deals with contracts in their profession. Other tricks and tips for preserving the car while renting can be accessed through a quick search online.

Finally, recommendations, reviews and word-of-mouth research can save readers time, headache and money when renting or purchasing tourism related packages and products.



Make sure to subscribe to That's Sanya or join one of our groups in order to get the best advice on all things related to Sanya.



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of GT Scenery]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





