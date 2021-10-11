8 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

5-Star Resort Luxury Qiandaohu Lakeside Getaway



Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



8-Day Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve Trekking Adventure

Honored as the “last pure land on our blue planet,” Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve is a place of snow-capped mountains, steep cliffs, crystal clear lakes, vast pastures and dense woods. Hike around three sacred mountains, circumnavigate crystalline lakes, discover monasteries, explore the local cultural highlights and observe unique wildlife it its natural habitat. This is the ideal eight-day trip for outdoor lovers.

Chongming Meditation + Yin Yoga Weekend Retreat



Compassion, enthusiasm and openness are necessary for self nurturing. Practicing Yin Yoga, Meditation and Pranayama, and receiving Reiki healing, might help you to awaken those essential emotions for the mind, body and soul, while embracing nature at beautiful Chunting Family Farm, where both an indoor open camping space and outdoor camping options are available.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

5-Day Wild Luxury Fitness Retreat in Yunnan



An epic journey where modern lifestyle meets deeply rooted traditions and rural landscapes, this retreat takes in highland workouts, horse riding through ruggedly beautiful untouched land, hiking stunning Tiger Leaping Gorge, taking in Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, climbing at Stone Drum, paragliding over evergreen forests, exploring Lijiang Old Town and stargazing at a campfire party.

2-Day Xingchang Hiking with Luxury Accommodation



Xinchang is a county full of surprises and hidden hiking trails. Trek two of the most spectacular trails, enjoying the beauty of nature – green valleys, lakes and rivers. The views are especially beautiful in autumn, when the mountain is colored by red and yellow maple leaves. As well as hiking, enjoy boating on Tianzhu Lake.

4-Day Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong Scenic Area



Located in a remote area of northern Sichuan Province, Jiuzhaigou and its neighbor Huanglong Scenic Area have superlative landscapes, with their beauty evolving through different seasons. No matter whether you pay a visit in spring, summer, fall, or winter, it is just like walking into a fairytale world. On this four-day tour, you will visit the most beautiful parts of Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong at your own pace, with a smart route that makes the best of your time while avoiding the crowds.

Ancient Tang Dynasty Trail Hiking Day Trip



Jingshan Mountain is the most important in the northeast extension of the Tianmu Range. It is also a must-visit destination for Buddhist worshippers, home as it is to ancient Jingshan Temple, with more than 1,200 years of history. Jingshan Village is also a culinary paradise, especially for vegetarians; fresh vegetables, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fungus and cabbage grow in abundance here, and you will have the opportunity to indulge yourself in a delicious meal.

4-Day Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve Adventure

If you cannot manage eight days at the “last pure land on our blue planet” (see above), this four day trip is another way to be introduced to Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve. The region was brought to the attention of the wider world by famous American adventurer Joseph F. Rock, when he published an article and photographs in National Geographic in 1928. “Where in all the world is to be found scenery comparable to that which awaits the explorer and photographer!” he wrote. The snow-capped mountains, steep cliffs, crystal clear lakes, vast pastures and dense woods compose a utopian region.

