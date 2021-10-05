  1. home
That's Magazine - October 2021 Issue Out Now!

By That's, October 5, 2021

The October issue of That’s is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazine:

Anyone with a friend working in education in China has likely heard about the recent changes implemented to the multi-billion dollar after-school training center industry. In a move to relieve both the academic and financial burdens on families, Beijing is clamping down on the curriculum of training centers, among other areas. 

In this month’s Cover Story, Nation Editor Alistair Baker-Brian dives into the world of after-school education and assesses how training centers are being impacted by these new laws. Check it out on pages 28-37.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Guangzhou-based writer Joshua Cawthorpe digs up the dirt on the origins of ketchup and its ties to Fujian province (pg10-13). In the Arts & Life section, we chat with Marc Lussier (also known as DJ Digital Circus) to learn about his adventures in the music entertainment industry in China (pg15).

Sadly, this marks the last issue for our Arts & Life Editor Phoebe Kut, who will be moving on from That’s after more than two valuable years with the magazine. We wish you all the best Phoebe, and you will be missed!

Lastly, we hope everyone had an excellent National Day Holiday and is gearing up for an epic Halloween.

Best Regards,

rg.jpg
Ryan Gandolfo
Editor-in-Chief

View the October issue of That’s in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

