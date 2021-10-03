  1. home
2022 Winter Olympics Tickets for China Mainland Residents Only

By Ned Kelly, October 3, 2021

The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee has announced that tickets for the Winter Olympics will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in the Chinese mainland, and that meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures, reports Shine.

Whether this mean all residents, or just Chinese citizens, is not clear at this point. Policies will be detailed in 'Playbooks,' apparently, with the Organizing Committee releasing the first version of said Playbooks in late October, and the second version in December.

So it's a we'll let you know more as soon as we know more situation. Stay tuned.

On the athlete front, the Committee has said that all games participants who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine, but will enter a closed-loop management system upon arrival – a bubble covering all games-related areas – while those not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in China.

All vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization will be accepted.

[Cover image via Wiki]

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

