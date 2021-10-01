20 Golden Events in Haikou: Performances, Parties, Labyrinths & More

Enjoy the holiday weekend plenty of events this week.



October 1: Music and Art Performances







A variety of musical performances.



Fri Oct 1, 10am-9pm. Free. Atrium, 1st floor, Enxiang Life Plaza.

October 1-3: Wanda Kids Shining Run







A variety of family friendly activities during the first three days of the holiday. Scan the following QR code to join the group and get more info.

Fri-Sun Oct 1-3, Free. Second floor, Wanda Plaza.



October 1-5: Mova Market



Fri-Tues Oct 1-5, 7-10pm. Flower Square.

October 1-6: Inspiration Market



Fri-Wed Oct 1-6, 6-10pm; Free. Food, fun and music. N Park.

Until October 6: Frey Broadway Parties







Boys, cosplay, burlesque and sexy Vegas, Haikou’s favorite LGBT bar is cranking up the heat this October Holiday.

Fri-Thurs Oct 1-6, Party starts 10.30pm; Free entry. Frey.

October 1-7: Hanfu Culture and Art Festival



Daily activities and evening performances.



Fri-Thurs Oct 1-7, 5.30-8.50pm; For more information or to get pricing call 13876519264. Fangyuan Village, Yanfeng Town.

October 1-7: Mini Interstellar Fun Park







Follow the 海口吾悦广场 Official Account for more information and free tickets.

Fri-Thurs Oct 1-7, 5.30-8.50pm. Wuye Plaza.

October 1-7: Performances at Movie Town





Showcasing everything from kung fu and acrobatics to song and dance. Entrance to Movie Town costs RMB138 per person.



Fri-Thurs Oct 1-7, 5.30-8.50pm. RMB138. Movie Town.



October 6: Night Run at Mission Hills



Wed Oct 6, 7-9.30pm. Scan the QR in the flyer to sign up. Mission Hills.



October 1-7: Jurassic Labyrinth







Fri-Thurs Oct 1-7, 9am-7pm. RMB35 for adults, RM28 per child. Buy tickets from your official account. Haikou Several Plant Labyrinth.

October 1-7: Pick Your Own Vegetables



Fri-Thurs Oct 1-7, 7pm. Scan the QR in the flyer to sign up. Fengtang Green Garden.

October 3: Hip Hop Party Repeat



Sun Oct 3, 8.30pm; RMB99 cover charge includes 5 bottles of Budweiser. Music starts at 9.30pm. A-Minor Bar.

October 4-5: The Hustle Dinner



Watch a friend laugh at this Chinese-language comedy performance as you try to study up on your nuanced language and cultural cues.



Mon & Tues Oct 4-5, 3pm and 8pm; RMB298-358. Purchase via the QR code on the poster. Purchase two tickets at the same time and the second ticket is half off. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center. See listing.

October 6-7: Count of Oolong Mountain



Another comedy performance in Chinese, which again will bolster your appreciation for the arts or send you to textbooks for further study. Purchase via the QR code below.

Wed & Thurs Oct 6 & 7, 8pm; RMB80-680. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre. See listing.

October 8: E-Bike Registration Re-Opens



After over 2 years of being unable to get new license plates for e-bikes, the Traffic Police have finally come out with a new set of standards. Even with online registration, expect the first week to be a bit crazy.

Starts Fri Oct 8, 9am. Longhua Traffic Management Service Station, Meilan, Qiongshan, Xiuying.

October 15: Singles Oil Painting Salon

Image via Dianping



Find your soulmate, or at least have some fun painting with this Singles Oil Painting Salon (油画单身交友沙龙) hosted by Hainan Singles at the Haikou 798 Art School on October 15.



Fri Oct 15, 7.30pm. RMB138. Contact WeChat ID: Hainanyiban. Haikou 798 Art School. See listing.

Until October 15: Feng Guilan Oil Painting Exhibition



Until Oct 15. First Floor Exhibition Hall, Hainan Provincial Library.

October 16: That Physics Show



Sat Oct 16, 10.30am, 3.30pm. RMB100-480. Hainan Provincial Song and Dance Theater.



October 16: Jeff Chang 2021 Continuum 2.0 Tour

Sat Oct 16, 7.30pm. Tickets range RMB480-1288. Wuyuanhe Stadium.

Until November 28: Calligraphy and Scroll Painting Exhibition

Qing and Ming Dynasty Scroll Paintings from the permanent collection of Jiangsu Province’s Jianghai Museum.

Until Nov 28. Exhibit Hall 1, Hainan Museum.

