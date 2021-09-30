In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

From October 1 until 7, many in China will enjoy a well-earned break for the National Week holiday. If you are in Beijing during this time, be aware of some temporary closures to roads and subway stations.

During this time, the following subway stations will be closed or run adjusted operating hours:

Line 2 – Qianmen Station – closed

Line 1 – Tiananmen East Station (Tiananmen Dong) and Tiananmen West Station (Tiananmen Xi) – closed after 7.30pm

The following roads will also be closed during this time:

Tiananmen Square – Tiananmen Guangchang Dongce Lu and Tiananmen Guangchang Xice Lu – no motor vehicles allowed, except for those with necessary identification (alternate routes include Zhengyi Lu and Rendahuitang Xi Lu)

Xiangshan – Nanxincun Jie (the section from Hongfeng Lu to Xiangshan Nan Lu) – closed to motor vehicles traveling from east to west from 7am until 7pm

If you were lucky enough to get a ticket to the newly-opened Universal Beijing Resort, be sure to plan your journey in advance. October 1 until 5 is expected to be particularly busy on the newly integrated Line 1 and Batong Line, which runs directly to the resort.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

