  1. home
  2. Articles

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 30, 2021

0 0

From October 1 until 7, many in China will enjoy a well-earned break for the National Week holiday. If you are in Beijing during this time, be aware of some temporary closures to roads and subway stations

During this time, the following subway stations will be closed or run adjusted operating hours:

  • Line 2 – Qianmen Station – closed 

  • Line 1 – Tiananmen East Station (Tiananmen Dong) and Tiananmen West Station (Tiananmen Xi) – closed after 7.30pm

The following roads will also be closed during this time: 

  • Tiananmen Square – Tiananmen Guangchang Dongce Lu and Tiananmen Guangchang Xice Lu – no motor vehicles allowed, except for those with necessary identification (alternate routes include Zhengyi Lu and Rendahuitang Xi Lu)

  • Xiangshan – Nanxincun Jie (the section from Hongfeng Lu to Xiangshan Nan Lu) – closed to motor vehicles traveling from east to west from 7am until 7pm

If you were lucky enough to get a ticket to the newly-opened Universal Beijing Resort, be sure to plan your journey in advance. October 1 until 5 is expected to be particularly busy on the newly integrated Line 1 and Batong Line, which runs directly to the resort.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing Subway Beijing National Day

more news

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

The new rules are in effect as of September 28, 2021.

Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

Activities to mark Martyrs Remembrance Day will take place on September 30 in Tiananmen Square.

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

A video has circulated on Chinese social media of a male guest at the resort raising his middle finger to Megatron.

Every District in Beijing May Soon Have Shared Bikes

Mentougou is currently the only one of Beijing's 16 districts not served by the three operational bike-share companies.

Beijing Community Locked Down After Suspected COVID-19 Cases?

On Wednesday, September 15, it was reported that suspected COVID cases were found in a Beijing residential community.

Here's What We Know About the New Beijing Stock Exchange

The announcement comes at a time when US-listed Chinese companies have come under scrutiny by investors.

Here's When Universal Beijing Resort Officially Opens

The announcement was made on the resort’s official WeChat account.

Universal Beijing Resort to Open to The Public? Well… Not Yet

The resort announced that trial operations with selected guests would begin on September 1.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

Robert Cousins Appointed General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou

12 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This October Holiday

Annual China Ugliest Building Survey is Underway

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Journalist Stephen Claypole Reflects on His 1972 Trip to China

Journalist Stephen Claypole Reflects on His 1972 Trip to China

Lorraine Lee on Sexual Trauma & Mental Health Awareness

Lorraine Lee on Sexual Trauma & Mental Health Awareness

33 Colorful and Fun Parties in Sanya for Golden Week

33 Colorful and Fun Parties in Sanya for Golden Week

China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive

China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives