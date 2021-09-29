Shanghai Will Soon Be Home to a Huge Legoland

Legoland is coming to Shanghai, with construction on Legoland Shanghai Resort set to start in Jinshan District this year.

With a total investment of around RMB15 billion, along with a theme park there will be a themed hotel of 250-plus rooms and supporting commercial streets, with the aim of attracting over three million visitors per year. Legoland Shanghai is slated to open to the public in September 2024.

Originally touted as the World’s Largest Legoland, Shanghai will only hold that title for a flicker of an instant – if at all – with Shenzhen having begun work on a Legoland resort with nine themed areas, more than 100 rides, a water park and three hotels with 1,100 Lego-themed guest rooms. That is also set to open in 2024.

China’s first Legoland, meanwhile, is expected to be in Sichuan; construction began in December 2020 and is on course to be completed by 2023.

Suffice to say, Lego is going in big on China.

In 2020, of the 134 retail stores opened by the Lego Group worldwide, 91 were in China. This year, of the 120 stores planned to open, 80 are set to be in China, with the aim of having some 300 Lego stores in the country by the end of 2021.

The Lego brand has had a presence in China for over 30 years. The company opened its Shanghai office in 2014 and unveiled China’s first flagship store in Shanghai just a few years later.

The latest Legoland news was announced at a Shanghai tourism investment promotion conference on Tuesday, reports Shine, with the city inaugurating its first batch of major tourism investment projects during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, which runs 2021-2025.

A total of 30 major tourism projects, with an overall investment of RMB113.2 billion, were launched, with Disneyland also set for expansion.



